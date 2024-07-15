Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A Mississippi judge removes 1 of Brett Favre’s lawyers in a civil case over misspent welfare money

Jul 15, 2024, 10:47 AM

FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to ...

FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the Mississippi Hall of Fame, Aug. 1, 2015, in Jackson, Miss. A Mississippi judge on Thursday, July 11, 2024, removed one of the attorneys representing Favre in a civil lawsuit filed in 2022 by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which seeks to recover welfare money that the state auditor says was misspent on projects including a university volleyball arena backed by Favre. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has removed one of the attorneys representing retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a state civil lawsuit that seeks to recover welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest residents in the U.S. but went to projects pushed by wealthy and well-connected people.

Favre is still represented by other lawyers in the case that the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed in 2022 against him and more than three dozen other people, groups and companies.

Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson wrote Thursday in her removal order that one of Favre’s New York-based attorneys, Daniel Koevary, had violated rules for Mississippi civil court procedures by repeatedly demanding hearings “for matters unrelated to and not within the jurisdiction of this Court to resolve.” Peterson also wrote that she deemed the behavior “an attempt to manufacture discord.”

The Associated Press sent email messages to Koevary on Friday and Monday asking for his reaction to Peterson’s decision.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White said in 2020 that Favre, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member who lives in Mississippi, had improperly received $1.1 million in speaking fees from a nonprofit organization that spent welfare money with approval from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The welfare money was to go toward a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre agreed to lead fundraising efforts for the facility at his alma mater, where his daughter started playing on the volleyball team in 2017.

Favre repaid $500,000 to the state in May 2020 and $600,000 in October 2021, White said in a court filing in February that Favre still owes $729,790 because interest caused growth in the original amount he owed.

Favre is not facing any criminal charges. Former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis and others have pleaded guilty to misspending money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

White has said more than $77 million of welfare money was misspent from 2016 to 2019, including $160,000 for drug rehab for a former pro wrestler and thousands of dollars for airfare and hotel stays for Davis, who led the Department of Human Services during those years.

United States News

People holds signs endorsing Donald Trump on the first day of the Republican National Convention in...

Kevin Stone

Donald Trump becomes official Republican presidential nominee at convention

Donald Trump became the official GOP presidential nominee on Monday at the Republican National Convention.

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Boston lawyer once named ‘most eligible bachelor’ is sentenced to 5-10 years for raping 21-year-old

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston lawyer and prosecutor who was once named one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors was sentenced Monday to between five and 10 years in state prison for rape. Gary Zerola, 52, was found guilty last month after a jury deliberated for five hours and has been incarcerated since then. […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - J.D. Vance, the venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy," holds his book as he spe...

Associated Press

Who is JD Vance? Things to know about Donald Trump’s pick for vice president

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday chose U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio to be his running mate as he looks to return to the White House. Here are some things to know about Vance, a 39-year-old Republican now in his first term in the Senate: Vance rose to prominence with […]

28 minutes ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivers a keynote speech at the FreedomFe...

Associated Press

Biden orders Secret Service to protect RFK Jr. after attempt on Trump’s life

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. Secret Service to protect independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Kennedy is a longshot to win Electoral College votes, much less the presidency. But his campaign events have drawn large crowds of supporters and people interested in […]

33 minutes ago

Sen. J.D. Vance points toward Donald Trump at a campaign rally on March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio...

Associated Press

Donald Trump announces Ohio Sen. JD Vance as vice presidential pick

Donald Trump announced Monday, the first day of the RNC, that Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance will be his vice presidential pick.

2 hours ago

Assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump explained...

Serena O'Sullivan

Trump assassination attempt reflects political tensions in Arizona and beyond, experts say

The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump reminded Arizona voters of what happens when political threats come to fruition.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

A Mississippi judge removes 1 of Brett Favre’s lawyers in a civil case over misspent welfare money