PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday morning after a drowning incident in Surprise, authorities said.

The child had been pulled from the pool by the time emergency personnel responded to the scene near Litchfield and Greenway roads, according to the Surprise Fire and Medical Department.

Family members told firefighters the boy was found floating on top of the water after being in the pool for less than 30 seconds.

“While being treated the child began breathing, had some blood in his mouth, and had a rapid but present heart rate,” Battalion Chief Larry Subervi said in a press release.

The boy was taken to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale for further evaluation and treatment.

No other details were made available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

