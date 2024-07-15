PHOENIX — Three people died after an apartment fire broke out in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said flames broke out in a three-story apartment complex near 48th Street and Warner Road around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters who responded to the scene found smoke billowing from the entryway of an apartment on the second floor of the building, which is in the Ahwatukee area.

Crews who entered the complex found three adults unconscious and not breathing, authorities said.

“Unfortunately the individuals were beyond resuscitation,” Capt. Todd Keller said in a press release.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to the third floor, authorities said.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force and the Phoenix Police Department were on the scene to figure out how the fire broke.

