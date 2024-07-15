Close
Mechanical issues prompt 2 Delta Air Lines flights to divert, return to airport

Jul 15, 2024, 8:03 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two Delta Air Lines flights were diverted over the weekend because of mechanical issues, the FAA said Monday.

Delta flight 927, en route from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Atlanta, was diverted to St. Louis shortly before noon Saturday because of an issue with cabin pressure, the airline said in a statement.

None of the 148 passengers or six crew members were hurt, and passengers were placed on another flight to Atlanta later Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Delta flight 1950, bound for St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, from Atlanta, returned to Atlanta about 12:30 p.m. after the crew reported a potential mechanical issue, the airline said. Passengers were later placed on another flight to St. Thomas. No one was hurt.

Both planes were Boeing 757-200s, Delta said.

