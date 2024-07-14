Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee for RNC after assassination attempt heightens security fears

Jul 14, 2024, 4:13 PM

The tail section of former President Trump's airplane is seen on arrival to the Milwaukee Mitchell ...

The tail section of former President Trump's airplane is seen on arrival to the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport where former President Trump will arrive ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention a day after he was targeted in an attempted assassination at a campaign event.

Trump’s airplane touched down Sunday, the day before the four-day event kicks off with thousands of Republicans coming together to formally elect him as their 2024 presidential nominee.

The shocking scenes of violence at his Saturday campaign rally that injured his right ear, killed a spectator and injured another set a dark backdrop for the convention, which is typically four days of party pageantry, political speeches, policy platforms and the presidential nominee’s keynote address.

The attack on Trump has put a heightened focus on safety and security of the event.

The former president said in a social media post earlier Sunday that he was going to delay his trip by two days because of the attempted assassination “but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”

Trump is not expected to speak at the RNC until Thursday night.

