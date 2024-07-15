Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

GOP convention protests are on despite shooting at Trump rally

Jul 14, 2024, 9:13 PM

Members of the Coalition to March on the RNC speak during a news conference ahead of the 2024 Repub...

Members of the Coalition to March on the RNC speak during a news conference ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — Activists gathering in Milwaukee for the start of the Republican National Convention say the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump won’t affect their long-standing plans to demonstrate outside the convention site this week.

A diverse range of organizations and activists is expected outside the downtown Fiserv Forum. The largest expected demonstration was slated to start Monday morning. The Coalition to March on the RNC, comprised largely of local groups, planned to protest for access to abortion rights, for immigrant rights, and against the war in Gaza among other issues.

“The shooting has nothing to do with us,” said Omar Flores, a coalition spokesman, speaking about the Saturday evening shots fired at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “We’re going to continue with the march as we planned.”

The U.S. Secret Service has said security plans — in the works for more than a year — remain the same after the Saturday shooting in which Trump has said his ear was pierced by a bullet and images show blood streaming from a wound. A nearby audience member was fatally shot and two others critically injured in the assault, which has prompted widespread calls to evaluate security measures.

The progressive coalition protesting the RNC has touted their Monday demonstrations as “family friendly.” Organizers expect an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 attendees. Separately, the Philadelphia-based Poor People’s Army, which organizes for economic justice, plans an afternoon march. Smaller organizations also plan to demonstrate inside parks closer to the convention site where Trump is set to officially accept the party’s presidential nomination later this week.

Milwaukee’s leaders reiterated their confidence in security plans Sunday as delegates, activists and journalists started arriving in town. An estimated 30,000 people are expected.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday.

“We take this matter very, very seriously. We take public safety very, very seriously,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Sunday. “And I have been so pleased to work in collaboration not just with the United States Secret Service but also with local law enforcement and public safety on the ground here.”

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said law enforcement was “working around the clock” to be ready.

Before the shooting in Pennsylvania, the activist coalition had been at odds with the city and law enforcement for months over a march route. Activists lost a lawsuit over restrictions on where they could demonstrate and had raised concerns about their message being stifled.

But on Friday they announced a “handshake agreement” over their route that includes allowing a city representative to accompany their protest to “make sure things go without a hitch.”

City officials and federal authorities have repeatedly said their priority is safety and insist they’ve made free speech accommodations. The city has allowed protests at two parks near the convention. One, Haymarket Square Park, is visible from the convention site. There is to be a city-provided stage in the vicinity and speakers will get 20 minutes apiece. A city sign-up lists more than 100 people with a wide range of agendas, including anti-abortion rights activists, veterans groups and political candidates. The other park, Zeidler Union Square, is just under a mile away.

Activists say they’ll infuse their messages with moments of levity, including costumes and a television ventriloquist who is bringing a Trump puppet.

Heavy police presence is also assured.

Many activists are using the experience in Milwaukee to prepare for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month. That event is expected to draw even more people, and Chicago police have been undergoing training on constitutional policing and preparing for the possibility of mass arrests.

Milwaukee police have done some exercises related to the convention, though not widespread training.

“With any very large gathering, people must always be on top of their toes,” said Hilario Deleon, chairman of the Milwaukee County Republican Party. “If it’s successful, the city is successful.”

___

Associated Press Writer Kathleen Foody contributed to this report from Chicago.

