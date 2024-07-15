Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed as China reports its economy grew 4.7% in last quarter

Jul 14, 2024, 8:59 PM | Updated: 11:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Asian shares began the week trading mixed as China reported that its economy expanded at a slower-than-forecast 4.7% annual pace in the last quarter.

Markets seemed to take in stride a shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trumpin Butler, Pennsylvania that is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the presumptive Republican nominee.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2%.

Leaders of the ruling Communist Party began a four-day meeting in Beijing to set economic strategy for the coming decade as investors watched for signs of measures to help revive the slumping property market and address huge local government debts.

Annual economic growth fell from 5.3% in the first quarter but the 5% pace of growth in the first half of the year was in line with the government’s forecast for about 5% growth for 2024. In quarterly terms, the economy expanded 0.7%.

“The set of economic data releases from China this morning has not been promising ahead of their upcoming Big Plenum, with the data once again pointing to a mixed bag for the world’s second largest economy,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1% early Monday to 18,094.22 on selling of property developers. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1% to 2,969.46.

The central bank left its medium-term lending rate unchanged, as expected, at 2.5%. It’s the rate for Chinese banks to borrow from the People’s Bank of China for 6 months to one year and indirectly affects other benchmark rates that affect interest rates on mortgages and other loans.

Markets in Tokyo were closed for a public holiday.

In Seoul, the Kospi lost 0.1% to 2,853.34, while the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9% to 8,029.00. Taiwan’s Taiex lost 0.2% and the SET in Bangkok shed 0.4%.

Friday on Wall Street, U.S. stocks rose after mixed signals on big banks’ profits and inflation did little to dent Wall Street’s belief that easier interest rates are on the way.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% to close its fifth winning week in the last six, ending at 5,615.35. The Dow rose 0.6% to 40,000.90 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6% to 18,398.45. All three indexes had been on track to set all-time highs in afternoon trading but finished shy of them.

The Russell 2000 rallied 1.1%, nearly double the S&P 500’s gain, and closed out its best week in eight months.

Bank of New York Mellon climbed 5.2% for one of the market’s bigger gains after it reported better profit for the spring than analysts expected. Nvidia and other highly influential Big Tech stocks also helped lift the market after a slide the prior day, which interrupted their rocket ride higher amid a frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology.

Wells Fargo sank 6% even though the San Francisco-based bank reported stronger profit than analysts expected.

The latest update on U.S. inflation said prices rose more at the wholesale level last month than economists expected, which was a letdown after data on Thursday said inflation at the consumer level was better than expected.

It’s the second straight month such expectations have eased, helping to calm worries about a potential spiral where expectations for high inflation could drive U.S. consumers toward behavior that would push inflation even higher. That in turn could give the Federal Reserve more of the evidence of slowing inflation that it says it needs to begin cutting its main interest rate, which is at its highest level in more than two decades.

Traders are banking on a 94% probability that the Federal Reserve will start easing rates in September, according to data from CME Group. Lower interest rates would release pressure that’s built up on the economy because of how expensive it’s become to borrow money to buy houses, cars, or anything on credit cards. Fed officials have been saying they want to see “more good data” on inflation before making a move.

In other dealings early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 18 cents to $82.39 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 12 cents to $85.15 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 158.03 Japanese yen from 158.16 yen late Friday. The euro was nearly unchanged at %1.0893.

United States News

Work continues on the roof of Gaido's restaurant in preparation for opening for diners for the firs...

Associated Press

In beachy Galveston, locals buckle down without power after Beryl’s blow during peak tourist season

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Balloons are hoisted to the ceiling in the Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Conve...

Associated Press

When does a presumptive nominee become a nominee? Here’s how Donald Trump will make it official

WASHINGTON (AP) — Monday 12:01 AM Nearly 2,500 delegates are gathering in Milwaukee this week for a roll call vote to select a the Republican presidential nominee, formally ending the presidential primary. It will be a moment lacking in suspense: Former President Donald Trump has already been the presumptive nominee for months, having clinched a […]

3 hours ago

Members of the Coalition to March on the RNC speak during a news conference ahead of the 2024 Repub...

Associated Press

GOP convention protests are on despite shooting at Trump rally

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Activists gathering in Milwaukee for the start of the Republican National Convention say the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump won’t affect their long-standing plans to demonstrate outside the convention site this week. A diverse range of organizations and activists is expected outside the downtown Fiserv Forum. The largest expected demonstration […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Actor Clint Eastwood speaks to an empty chair while addressing delegates during the Republic...

Associated Press

Floor fights, boos and a too-long kiss. How the dramatic and the bizarre define convention history

WASHINGTON (AP) — In 1948, the Republican and Democratic parties did something unthinkable in today’s climate of ferocious political animosity: They not only held their national conventions in the same city, but shared some of the props. Both gathered in Philadelphia, largely because its Municipal Auditorium had already been fitted with the wiring needed for […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, ...

Associated Press

The RNC’s first day will still focus on the economy. Here’s what to know about Trump’s plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump goes into the Republican National Convention with bold promises about the U.S. economy, but he has sketched out notably few details about how his plans would actually work. The convention’s first day is still expected to focus on the economy even after Saturday’s shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Wayne LaPierre arrives at court, Jan. 24, 2024, in New York. The second phase of the civil t...

Associated Press

Second phase of NRA civil trial over nonprofit’s spending set to open in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The second phase of the civil trial against the National Rifle Association and its top executives is set to begin Monday in Manhattan, with New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking an independent monitor to oversee the powerful gun rights group. The Democrat also is seeking to ban Wayne LaPierre, the […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed as China reports its economy grew 4.7% in last quarter