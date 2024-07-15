State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant reopened in both directions after crash
Jul 14, 2024, 5:49 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm
(Lake Pleasant Regional Park Facebook photo)
PHOENIX — State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant was reopened in both directions Sunday after a closure due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The crash was at North Castle Hot Springs Road in Morristown, north of Peoria. Eastbound lanes were closed at highway U.S. 60 outside Morristown, while the westbound lanes were closed at North Lake Pleasant Parkway.
The highway was reopened after about two hours.
Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.