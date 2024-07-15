Close
ARIZONA NEWS

State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant reopened in both directions after crash

Jul 14, 2024, 5:49 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant was reopened in both directions Sunday after a closure due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash was at North Castle Hot Springs Road in Morristown, north of Peoria. Eastbound lanes were closed at highway U.S. 60 outside Morristown, while the westbound lanes were closed at North Lake Pleasant Parkway.

The highway was reopened after about two hours.

