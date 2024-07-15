Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Everything you need to know about the Trump rally shooting

Jul 14, 2024, 7:00 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Between the shooting at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday and everything since, here are the top news stories from over the weekend.

Trump rally shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt, officials say

Former President Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.

A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.

Arizona politicians react to shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Arizona politicians quickly weighed in after the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania, which is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Biden says ‘everybody must condemn’ attack on Trump and later speaks with ex-president

President Joe Biden said Saturday that “everybody must condemn” the suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well.” He said he had been unable to reach Trump before his remarks, but the White House said he did speak to Trump several hours later.

The Secret Service is investigating how a gunman who shot and injured Trump was able to get so close

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure former President Donald Trump at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, a monumental failure of one the agency’s core duties.

The gunman, who was killed by Secret Service personnel, fired multiple shots at the stage from an “elevated position outside of the rally venue,” the agency said.

Shock and relief cross party lines as past and present leaders react to shooting at Trump rally

Republican and Democratic leaders, past and present, expressed shock Saturday night following the news that gunfire had broken out during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania — and relief that the former president had survived the attack.

What we know about the 20-year-old suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump

The man identified as the shooter in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was a 20-year-old from a Pittsburg suburb not far from the campaign rally where one attendee was killed.

Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, opened fire at the rally before being killed by Secret Service on Saturday, days before Trump was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.

Biden appeals for ‘unity’ after attempted Trump assassination, orders security review

President Joe Biden on Sunday appealed for the country to “unite as one nation” after the attempted assassination of his predecessor, Donald Trump, and said he was ordering an independent security review of how such an attack could have happened.

Biden delivered short afternoon remarks from the White House after receiving a briefing on the investigation in the Situation Room. He called for a “thorough and swift” review and asked the public not to “make assumptions” about the shooter’s motives or affiliations.

Law enforcement: Bomb-making materials found in vehicle and home of Trump rally shooting suspect

Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. There were also bomb-making materials found at his home.

Governor says man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who ‘died a hero’

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Sunday identified the rallygoer who was killed as Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief from the area, and said he “died a hero.”

Nikki Haley, Trump’s former primary rival, will now speak Tuesday at the Republican convention

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will speak Tuesday at the Republican National Convention in what will be a highly anticipated speech by former President Donald Trump’s last major challenger in this year’s GOP primary.

In primetime address, Biden warns of election-year rhetoric, saying ‘It’s time to cool it down’

President Joe Biden warned Sunday of the the risks of political violence in the U.S. after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, saying, “It’s time to cool it down.”

In a prime-time national address from the Oval Office, Biden said political passions can run high but “we must never descend into violence.”

