Man injured after argument spurns shooting in Glendale
Jul 14, 2024, 8:30 PM
(Glendale PD Facebook photo)
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday morning in Glendale for allegedly shooting another man during an argument, authorities said.
The incident took place around 8 a.m. near 59th and Missouri avenues, according to Glendale Police.
The victim who was shot sustained injuries that weren’t expected to threaten his life.
No other information was available.
