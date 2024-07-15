Close
Man injured after argument spurns shooting in Glendale

Jul 14, 2024, 8:30 PM

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man in Glendale Sunday morning. (Glendale PD Facebook photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday morning in Glendale for allegedly shooting another man during an argument, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The incident took place around 8 a.m. near 59th and Missouri avenues, according to Glendale Police.

The victim who was shot sustained injuries that weren’t expected to threaten his life.

No other information was available.

Arizona News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Everything you need to know about the Trump rally shooting

Between the shooting at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday and everything since, here are the top news stories from over the weekend.

7 hours ago

State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant has closed in both directions due to a crash, according to ADOT. ...

KTAR.com

State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant reopened in both directions after crash

State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant was reopened in both directions Sunday after a closure due to a crash, according to ADOT.

8 hours ago

Phoenix Police Department vehicle...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for DUI-related collision in south Phoenix that killed 1, injured 3 others

A 22-year-old man was arrested and processed for DUI Saturday evening after colliding with a vehicle, leaving one dead and three injured in south Phoenix.

10 hours ago

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside man's residence in Diamond Valley...

KTAR.com

Man with criminal past arrested for allegedly making death threats to neighbor, barricading home

A 73-year-old man was arrested after making death threats and barricading himself inside his home Saturday night, authorities say.

11 hours ago

Nicholas Silvestri mugshot...

Payne Moses

Arizona husband, wife claim family friend defrauded them of over $1 million in investment scam

A husband and wife submitted a report that a family friend defrauded them of an excess of $1 million, authorities announced Saturday.

11 hours ago

A man died after he was struck while in a crosswalk Saturday in north Phoenix, police said. (Pexels...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dead after being struck while crossing road in north Phoenix

A man died after he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk Saturday night in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

12 hours ago

