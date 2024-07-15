Man injured after argument spurns shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday morning in Glendale for allegedly shooting another man during an argument, authorities said.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. near 59th and Missouri avenues, according to Glendale Police.

The victim who was shot sustained injuries that weren’t expected to threaten his life.

No other information was available.

