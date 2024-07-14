PHOENIX — A man died after he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk Saturday night in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of Greenway Road and 32nd Street around 8 p.m. for reports of the collision.

They found the man suffering from serious injuries and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

The man driving the car stayed on scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Investigation revealed the victim was crossing in the crosswalk but not during a “walk” signal.

The driver was traveling east on Greenway Road at the time of the collision, police added.

