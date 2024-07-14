Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian dead after being struck while crossing road in north Phoenix

Jul 14, 2024, 1:50 PM

A man died after he was struck while in a crosswalk Saturday in north Phoenix, police said. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died after he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk Saturday night in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of Greenway Road and 32nd Street around 8 p.m. for reports of the collision.

They found the man suffering from serious injuries and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

The man driving the car stayed on scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Investigation revealed the victim was crossing in the crosswalk but not during a “walk” signal.

The driver was traveling east on Greenway Road at the time of the collision, police added.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kim Komando has tips for what to do if your data is exposed. (Pexels photo)...

Kim Komando

Here’s what Arizonans need to do after a data breach

It’s easy to ignore news of a data breach, there are so many that it all turns into white noise. But what do you do if your data is exposed?

1 hour ago

President Joe Biden gives a speech at the Tempe Arts Center in September 2023. (File photo by Kevin...

Benjamin Adelberg/Cronkite News

Biden’s Arizona firewall starts to crack as oldest Democratic delegate in the state calls for him to quit presidential race

Numerous representatives from Arizona have called for Joe Biden to quit reelection efforts, with some hoping for a Harris-Buttigieg ticket.

7 hours ago

Several juveniles were arrested after an alleged riot broke out at a behavioral center. (Facebook F...

KTAR.com

Several minors arrested after alleged fight breaks out at Phoenix behavior center

A number of minors were arrested Saturday after a large fight allegedly broke out at a behavior center in Phoenix, authorities confirmed.

16 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Initial reaction to Donald Trump rally shooting #news

Larry Gaydos and Joe Huizenga react to the Donald Trump rally shooting in a KTAR News special programming and question the type of security that could allow such an event to unfold.

18 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

KTAR.com

Arizona politicians react to shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Arizona politicians quickly weighed in after the shooting at Donald Trump's rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania, which is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

20 hours ago

The Arizona Corporation Commission have been working to make sure that utilities have enough capaci...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona Corporation Commission working to ensure utilities hold up during heat wave

The Arizona Corporation Commission have been working to make sure that utilities have enough capacity to meet demand during excessive heat.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Pedestrian dead after being struck while crossing road in north Phoenix