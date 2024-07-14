Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested for DUI-related collision in south Phoenix that killed 1, injured 3 others

Jul 14, 2024, 3:50 PM

Phoenix Police Department vehicle...

A 22-year-old was arrested for DUI-induced crash that killed one and injured three in south Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department Facebook Photo)

(Phoenix Police Department Facebook Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 22-year-old man was arrested and processed for DUI Saturday evening after a vehicle collision left one dead and three injured in south Phoenix, authorities said.

At about 5:45 p.m., officers who arrived near 35th and Southern avenues found an adult male had been ejected from his vehicle. The man identified as Henry Mandley, 44, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department’s investigation revealed a woman was driving Mandley’s car with two other boys as occupants. All three victims still inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the perpetrator to be Fernando Rodriguez-Sanchez and said he showed signs of impairment during his arrest.

Detectives took over the case and discovered that Rodriguez-Sanchez had been heading east on Southern Avenue and passed stopped traffic by driving in the bike lane. The suspect was seen driving through a red light at the intersection of 35th and Southern avenues when he crashed into the victim’s vehicle which was driving south.

The PPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

