PHOENIX — A number of minors were arrested Saturday after a large fight allegedly broke out at a behavior center in Phoenix, authorities confirmed.

Officers were called to the center near Interstate 17 south of Deer Valley Road around 8 p.m. for calls of a large fight in which patients were allegedly assaulting staff members.

When officers arrived, pepper balls were utilized to deescalate the fight, causing a number of the patients to be hospitalized for eye irritation.

Police said several minors were taken into custody and will be booked into jail.

No other information was available at the time.

