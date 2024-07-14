Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Several minors arrested after alleged fight breaks out at Phoenix behavior center

Jul 13, 2024, 9:46 PM

Several juveniles were arrested after an alleged riot broke out at a behavioral center. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A number of minors were arrested Saturday after a large fight allegedly broke out at a behavior center in Phoenix, authorities confirmed.

Officers were called to the center near Interstate 17 south of Deer Valley Road around 8 p.m. for calls of a large fight in which patients were allegedly assaulting staff members.

When officers arrived, pepper balls were utilized to deescalate the fight, causing a number of the patients to be hospitalized for eye irritation.

Police said several minors were taken into custody and will be booked into jail.

No other information was available at the time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

KTAR Video

Video: Initial reaction to Donald Trump rally shooting #news

Larry Gaydos and Joe Huizenga react to the Donald Trump rally shooting in a KTAR News special programming and question the type of security that could allow such an event to unfold.

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

KTAR.com

Arizona politicians react to shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Arizona politicians quickly weighed in after the shooting at Donald Trump's rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania, which is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

4 hours ago

The Arizona Corporation Commission have been working to make sure that utilities have enough capaci...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona Corporation Commission working to ensure utilities hold up during heat wave

The Arizona Corporation Commission have been working to make sure that utilities have enough capacity to meet demand during excessive heat.

7 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Henderson Fire Department load Deb Billet, 66, into an ambulance before trans...

Associated Press

Things to know about heat deaths as a dangerously hot summer shapes up in the western US

A dangerously hot summer is shaping up in the U.S. West, with heat suspected in dozens of recent deaths.

10 hours ago

(Mesa Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Traffic fatalities in Arizona decreased slightly in 2023

The number of traffic fatalities in Arizona decreased by about 1% in 2023 compared to 2022, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

12 hours ago

Electricity lines...

KTAR.com

SRP aiding customers with summer bills, providing several assistance resources

Salt River Project is equipping its customers with several assistance resources as they navigate paying off electricity bills throughout one of the hottest Arizona summers on record.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Several minors arrested after alleged fight breaks out at Phoenix behavior center