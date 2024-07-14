Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

At a Trump rally, shocking images fill TV screens. Then reporters rush to find out what it means

Jul 13, 2024, 6:58 PM

People sit in a local bar near the Fiserv Forum watching news ahead of the 2024 Republican National...

People sit in a local bar near the Fiserv Forum watching news ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Milwaukee. Former president Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The images filled television screens across a rattled country on a hot Saturday evening — former President Donald Trump reaching for his bloodied ear as he moved down to the floor of a stage at a Pennsylvania campaign rally and U.S. Secret Service agents rushing to surround him.

While the video was instantly available and repeated dozens of times, its meaning was not as evident. And viewers watched the painstaking process of reporters rushing to fill in the blanks of a political assassination attempt.

“It’s really, really a scary moment in American history,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said.

The coverage started immediately

News and broadcast networks began lengthy coverage within moments — as soon as it was apparent that something terrible had happened. What unfolded was a textbook example of the ultimate test for journalists as a big story unfolds: trying to get reliable information as quickly as possible while taking care not to speculate, be overheated or pass on unfounded rumors.

When The Associated Press issued its first alert of the news, at 6:16 p.m. Eastern, it stuck strictly to what could be seen: “Donald Trump escorted off stage by Secret Service during rally after loud noises ring out in crowd.” Similarly, The New York Times’ first word described Trump rushed offstage “after pops that sounded like gun shots were heard.”

In other words: Don’t assume what on its face may seem obvious.

In the early minutes, CNN and others relied on former Secret Service agents to describe how the protective detail responded in Pennsylvania, examining audio from the scene to tell viewers that Trump being whisked off the stage was a sign they believed the immediate threat had passed.

“When a president or presidential figure faces an assassination attempt, the nation is on edge,” said CBS News’ Robert Costa.

NBC News’ Lester Holt and reporter Tom Winter illustrated the care necessary in the situation, telling viewers their source when reporting that the alleged shooter had been killed.

The information indicated, Winter said, that investigators could begin their work of identifying the shooter and trying to find a motive. Asked by Holt about the likelihood that a second shooter was involved, Winter said that’s not often the case — but made sure not to get ahead of what was already known.

“There is a lot of information, a lot of things fluid,” Winter said.

Responding to a situation full of pressure

One passage on CBS showed the competing impulses felt in a pressurized situation. “We’re being very careful” in what we can report, network anchor Adriana Diaz said. That was followed immediately by a colleague passing on an eyewitness account of “a man shot with brain matter on the ground.”

While the video received constant play — in some cases annotated so it was clear to viewers what was being said in the aftermath — networks also displayed still shots, which were frequently more arresting.

On several networks, reporters interviewed people at the rally to find out what they had seen, and what their impressions were. At least one interviewee was honest about her sources.

Asked by a Fox News reporter if she had seen any blood on the former president, the person said, “I talked to ABC News and they said there was.”

___

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://twitter.com/dbauder.

United States News

...

KTAR Video

Video: Initial reaction to Donald Trump rally shooting #news

Larry Gaydos and Joe Huizenga react to the Donald Trump rally shooting in a KTAR News special programming and question the type of security that could allow such an event to unfold.

1 hour ago

U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Don...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

This collection of photos shows the aftermath of a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The former president, his ear covered in blood from what he said was a gunshot, was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was “fine.” A local prosecutor said […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that ...

Associated Press

Biden says ‘everybody must condemn’ attack on Trump, hopes to speak with ex-president soon

President Joe Biden said Saturday that “everybody must condemn” the suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A few short minutes after Trump took the stage, shots rang out

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — At 6:02 pm Saturday, to the strains of “God Bless the U.S.A.,” former President Donald Trump took the stage at fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, waving at the cheering crowd and settling into his regular rally speech under a scorching midsummer sun. A few short minutes later, Trump pointed to a projection […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service a...

Associated Press

Shock and relief cross party lines as past and present leaders react to shooting at Trump rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic leaders, past and present, expressed shock Saturday night following the news that gunfire had broken out during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania — and relief that the former president had survived the attack. Notable officials, including former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, praised the fast […]

2 hours ago

Richard Simmons speaks to the audience before the start of a summer salad fashion show at Grand Cen...

Associated Press

Fitness guru Richard Simmons has died at 76

Richard Simmons, television's hyperactive court jester of physical fitness who became a pop culture icon died Saturday. He was 76.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

At a Trump rally, shocking images fill TV screens. Then reporters rush to find out what it means