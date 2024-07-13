Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Traffic fatalities in Arizona decreased slightly in 2023

Jul 13, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The number of traffic fatalities in Arizona decreased by about 1% in 2023 compared to 2022, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Meanwhile, the total number of crashes on all of Arizona’s roadways increased by 1.6% (122,247) in 2023 compared to 2022 (120,356).

Crashes and fatalities are overwhelmingly caused by driver behavior, primarily involving speed, impairment and failure to use seat belts, according to an ADOT press release.

“Every fatality represents someone’s loved one,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in the release. “We need everyone using the roads to work together to reduce these preventable crashes, and we’re working with partners around the state on safety strategies to help meet ADOT’s vision of safely connecting people.”

ADOT produces an annual Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report, which is a compilation of traffic crash reports provided by law enforcement agencies around the state.

Per the report, more traffic fatalities occurred on local roads (828) than on state highways (479), and urban areas saw nearly twice as many fatalities (853) as rural areas (454).

Other notes from the report include:

  • Speed – determined by law enforcement to be unlawful or too fast for conditions – was reported in crashes resulting in 446 fatalities and 20,682 injuries during 2023. This accounted for 34.1% and 38.2% of the totals, respectively. During 2022, speed was a factor in 436 fatalities and 20,137 injuries.
  • Alcohol-related fatalities have increased in each of the past four years. The 332 killed in alcohol-related crashes represent 25.4% of all traffic fatalities.
  • There were 258 motorcyclist fatalities in crashes during 2023, which is the highest figure in at least 20 years and an 11.2% increase from 232 during 2022.

“Everyone expects to come home when they leave their house,” Jesse Torrez, the director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said in the release. “Speed, distracted driving along with helmet and seat belt usage are a conscious choice. All of these choices can save lives. We have to remind ourselves and others to take a moment and think about home.”

