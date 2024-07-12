Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A US judge is reining in the use of strip searches amid a police scandal in Louisiana’s capital city

Jul 12, 2024, 4:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The use of strip searches by police in Louisiana’s capital city was reined in Friday by a federal judge who said the policy under which Baton Rouge officers perform such searches on people who haven’t been arrested is “unconstitutional on its face.”

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick’s order came in litigation filed last year alleging police abuses — including severe beatings and invasive searches — of people detained at an obscure warehouse called the “Brave Cave.” The lawsuits led to an ongoing federal civil rights investigation.

The search policy in question allowed officers to perform strip searches on “non-arrestees based on individualized articulable reasonable suspicion” that they might be armed or carrying illegal material. Citing Supreme Court precedent, Dick said a higher standard — probable cause — is needed for a search involving more than a pat-down or frisk.

In her ruling, Dick acknowledged safety concerns expressed by police officials who defended the policy.

“In no way does the Court wish to reduce the tools available to police officers to achieve this safety,” she wrote. “However, these tools must be used and applied in a constitutional manner.”

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the first of the abuse complaints was filed last year, the city ordered the warehouse facility closed and the police department disbanded its street crimes unit. One police officer resigned and was arrested on a simple battery charge.

Last month, four officer s associated with the now-disbanded police unit were indicted by a Louisiana grand jury on charges alleging that they covered up the beating of a suspect in custody.

United States News

FILE - Police tape blocks the boarded-up residence of Timothy Haslett on Oct. 10, 2022, in Excelsio...

Associated Press

One woman escaped a ‘dungeon’ beneath a Missouri home, another was killed. Here’s a look at the case

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man facing trial on kidnapping and sexual assault charges after a woman said she escaped weeks in his captivity was arraigned Friday on a new charge of murder. Authorities say they linked him to the remains of a woman found in a barrel by the Missouri River. The case […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

375-pound loggerhead sea turtle returns to Atlantic Ocean after 3 months of rehab in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 375-pound (170-kilogram) sea turtle has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean after three months of rehabilitation in Florida. Officials with the Brevard Zoo released a male loggerhead named Bubba Wednesday afternoon in Cocoa Beach. Biologists with Inwater Research found Bubba in St. Lucie County on April 10, officials […]

30 minutes ago

FILE - Brian Steven Smith watches proceedings during the opening day of his double murder trial, Tu...

Associated Press

Man gets 226-year prison sentences for killing 2 Alaska Native women. He filmed the torture of one

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who killed two Alaska Native women and was heard while videotaping the torture death of one say that in his movies “everybody always dies” was sentenced Friday to 226 years in prison. Brian Steven Smith received 99-year sentences each for the deaths of Kathleen Henry, 30, and Veronica Abouchuk, […]

42 minutes ago

This combination of photos shows talk show hosts, from left, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Me...

Associated Press

Late-night comics have long been relentless in skewering Donald Trump. Now it’s Joe Biden’s turn

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert took a slug from his drink glass before his first monologue after President Joe Biden’s disastrous performance during his debate with Donald Trump. This was going to be hard. But then the CBS “Late Show” host dove right into jokes that were impossible for any political satirist to resist. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; former White House chief of staff Ron Klain. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. ___ […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

US Sen. Susan Collins says she will once again not vote for Donald Trump in 2024

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Sen. Susan Collins didn’t vote for Donald Trump for president in 2016 or 2020, and the third time will not be the charm. Collins, a longtime moderate Republican senator from Maine, told reporters on Friday that she intended to write in former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s name on the ballot […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

A US judge is reining in the use of strip searches amid a police scandal in Louisiana’s capital city