ARIZONA NEWS

3 Arizonans to speak at Republican National Convention as ‘everyday Americans’

Jul 15, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:35 am

Three Arizonans are slated to speak as "everyday Americans" at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week.

Three Arizonans are slated to speak as "everyday Americans" at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week.

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three Arizonans are slated to speak as “everyday Americans” at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week.

The convention comes after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump was grazed by a bullet on his right ear before being rushed off stage by Secret Service. The gunman and at least one rallygoer died.

Rancher Jim Chilton, businessman David Lara and mother Sara Workman are the Grand Canyon State representatives who will speak at the convention, which runs Monday through Thursday.

In addition, Arizona U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake is on the list of GOP officials and candidates scheduled to speak during the event.

The “everyday American” speakers were selected because they “have faced immense hardship and are worse off under the Biden-Harris administration,” according to a press release.

Who are Arizonans speaking as ‘every Americans’ at Republican National Convention?

Chilton has lived on a 50,000-acre ranch in Arivaca, an unincorporated community in Pima County with less than 1,000 residents, since 1987.

Chilton estimates at least 35 migrants have died on his ranch over the past few years. Many more have ended up at Chilton’s house, where he’s given out food and water.

He has called the situation at the southern border a “humanitarian crisis.”

Lara is the owner of water purification business Desert Water in Yuma County.

He also serves on the board for the Yuma Union High School board.

“David is a firsthand witness to the negative impacts of illegal immigration overrunning and overburdening his community,” according to the release.

Workman is a single mother who moved from California to Arizona. She works two jobs to support her son.

“Sara is a passionate supporter of President Trump and his vision to ensure a better future for her son,” according to the release.

