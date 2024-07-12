PHOENIX – Firefighters from two cities combined forces Friday to take on an East Valley apartment fire, authorities said.

The fire started within the walls of two units and spread to the roof of a building at the Central on Broadway apartment complex in Mesa, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department also responded to the scene on Broadway Road west of Dobson Road.

All occupants were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The fire made the roof unstable, so firefighters had to mount an exterior defensive attack, dousing the flames from ladder trucks.

No other details were immediately available.

