Small wildfire leads to precautionary evacuation of climate change research facility in Colorado

Jul 12, 2024, 1:33 PM | Updated: 2:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A small wildfire started Friday on a trail near a Colorado facility where scientists research climate change, including worsening wildfires, leading officials to evacuate the building.

The fire started late Friday morning in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near Boulder and had burned just a few acres by early afternoon, Boulder police said. The National Center for Atmospheric Research office was closed as a precaution.

The Boulder Office of Disaster Management said that while no evacuation orders were in place, people who might need help evacuating or would have to transport medical equipment should start preparing in case they are asked to leave.

Several hiking trails in the area were also closed.

Fire crews with aerial support were battling the blaze.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Boulder area, forecasting temperatures to rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Friday and through the weekend.

The Boulder area is facing severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

