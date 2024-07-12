Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Georgia sheriff laments scrapped jail plans in county under federal civil rights investigation

Jul 12, 2024, 11:25 AM

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The Fulton County Sheriff said F...

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The Fulton County Sheriff said Friday, July 12, 2024, that a decision this week not to move forward with plans to build a new jail is short sighted. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kate Brumback, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — The sheriff in a Georgia county where prison conditions have led to a federal civil rights investigation criticized a decision not to move forward with plans for a new jail, calling the vote “shortsighted” on Friday.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted 4-3 to approve a request for proposals to assess jail facilities, recommend renovations and provide an estimate for a future special purpose building. The U.S. Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation last year over longstanding problems with jail conditions in the county.

“This project is really putting a Band-Aid on open-heart surgery,” Sheriff Pat Labat, who has pushed aggressively for a new jail, told reporters Friday.

County commissioners in May voted to end a search for a project manager to oversee the building of a new jail at an estimated cost of $1.7 billion, news outlets reported. State legislators had said they wouldn’t allow a new local sales tax to fund the project and commissioners were unwilling to increase property tax rates.

The maximum allowable budget for the new project is $300 million.

Labat has long complained about dangerous conditions at the jail, including overcrowding, crumbling infrastructure and critical staffing shortages. He maintains that the only solution is to build a new jail that is more in line with modern corrections practices. In addition to being a safer and more humane jail it would also be more cost effective, the sheriff said.

“The county is responsible for the maintenance of this facility while we oversee it,” Labat said. “Ultimately, the county funds the actual maintenance and what it looks like is $300,000 a month. We’ve had since May of last year nearly 15,000 work orders just for this building alone. The building, the infrastructure itself is out of date.”

Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. could not support the new jail plan, he said during Wednesday’s meeting.

“I believe we need a new facility,” he said. “The facility is crumbling apart, and I believe this is the wrong direction.”

Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said she had been one of the biggest proponents of a new jail but that the reality had sunk in that “we do not have public support” for it, she said. She did vote for the renovation plan.

“To do nothing is to continue to tell the public that we will not make the hard decisions when we need to make them,” she said.

Some commissioners said they are working under uncertainty since the Department of Justice has yet to issue any findings from its investigation.

When the Justice Department began investigating, it cited violence, filthy conditions and the September 2022 death of Lashawn Thompson, one of dozens of people who has died in county custody during the past few years. Thompson, 35, died in a bedbug-infested cell in the jail’s psychiatric wing.

Last August, former President Donald Trump went to the Fulton County Jail to be booked and to sit for the first-ever mug shot of a former president after he was indicted on charges related to efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Civil rights groups and advocates for people held in jails and prisons applauded the county’s new direction on the jail.

“We’re elated to hear the news that the $2B jail will be scrapped. This was a long fight with local advocates demanding their voices to be heard,” said Michael Collins, senior policy director at Color of Change. “For far too long, those in power have disregarded the will of the people. Today, that has been rectified.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia also applauded the decision.

“We reiterate that the wholesale warehousing of people pre-trial is expensive and does not make our communities safer,” executive director Andrea Young said. “There are better solutions and we will continue to advocate for more effective approaches to safe communities.”

United States News

Associated Press

Gang used drugs, violence to commit robberies that led to four deaths, prosecutors say

A group of gang members who trafficked drugs and guns and used dating websites to connect with people interested in hiring prostitutes were responsible for a series of robberies that led to four deaths, federal prosecutors said Friday. Dubbed the “fentanyl robbery gang,” the group worked from New Hampshire to Virginia, according to Gerard Karam, […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-NYPD officer is convicted of assault for punching a man 6 times

A former New York City police officer has been convicted of assault for punching a man in the face several times and breaking his nose while on patrol in 2021. Former officer Juan Perez was found guilty Thursday following a two-day bench trial of assaulting Borim Husenaj in the Greenwich Village neighborhood on Nov. 10, […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Karen Read smiles during a news conference in front of Norfolk Superior Court, Monday, July ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors in Karen Read case argue against dismissing any charges

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in the Karen Read murder case filed a motion Friday, arguing against dropping any charges after her mistrial. Read was accused of ramming into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm in January 2022. Her two-month trial ended when jurors declared they […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

First victim of 1921 Tulsa massacre of Black community is identified since graves found, mayor says

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A World War I veteran is the first person identified from graves filled with victims of the 1921 Tulsa massacre targeting the city’s Black community, the mayor said Friday. The remains of C.L. Daniel from Georgia were identified by Intermountain Forensics through and DNA from descendants of Daniel’s brothers, said Mayor […]

42 minutes ago

An upended tree lays on the rooftop of the Bethel Church in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, in Va...

Associated Press

Just a Category 1 hurricane? Don’t be fooled by a number — It could be more devastating than a Cat 5

Here’s a troubling phrase hurricane forecasters hate but often hear: “It’s just a Category 1. Nothing to worry about.” Or even worse: “Tropical storm? Just some wind and rain.” But look at Hurricane Beryl, which hit Texas this week as a “mere” Category 1 storm — far weaker in wind strength than when it swept […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chicago removing homeless encampment ahead of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Homeless people who have been living in one of Chicago’s largest and most visible encampments will be relocated to a shelter by next week so the area will be emptied before the Democratic National Convention in August, a city official said Friday. The encampment is along Interstate 90 just southwest of the […]

55 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Georgia sheriff laments scrapped jail plans in county under federal civil rights investigation