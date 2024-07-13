Toll Brothers Inc. has submitted an application to the city of Scottsdale to bring luxury townhomes within the Cavasson development.

The project, aptly called Toll at Cavasson, would bring 136 luxury units on an 11.27-acre site to Cavasson, a nearly 135-acre mixed-use development near the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road. Cavasson — which features corporate offices, hotels, restaurants and multifamily — is being developed by Nationwide Realty Investors, the real estate arm of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Cos.

The acreage where Toll at Cavasson would be built is owned by Nationwide.

Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) filed its application with the city on July 2. A date for the project to be heard by the city of Scottsdale boards and commissions wasn’t known as of July 11. Toll Brothers declined to comment to the Business Journal, saying it was in the process of confirming details.

Sale prices and planned square footage for each of the townhomes were also unknown as of July 11.

