Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

SRP aiding customers with summer bills, providing several assistance resources

Jul 13, 2024, 7:15 AM

Electricity lines...

Salt River Project is offering several assistance resources to help their customers pay summer bills. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Salt River Project is equipping its customers with several assistance resources as they navigate electricity bills throughout one of the hottest Arizona summers on record.

RELATED STORIES

The largest electricity provider in metro Phoenix, with an estimated 1.1 million customers, offer six aid programs.

Here are descriptions of each resource as listed in an SRP press release:

  • Economy price plan – Income eligible customers can receive a $23 monthly discount on their SRP electric bill.
  • Project SHARE – In partnership with the Salvation Army, this initiative helps low income customers pay their bills. SRP matches every donation to SHARE, for a minimum contribution of $500,000 per year.
  • Energy assistance by city – Customers can visit SRP’s website for access to a list of resources and assistance programs available by city
  • SRP eNotes – Customers can sign up for text and email notifications for outages, weekly or monthly bill projections, payment reminders and high energy use alerts.
  • SRP Safety Net – Customers can select a contact to notify if they have a late payment so a service disruption is prevented.
  • SRP M-Power – A pay-as-you-go budgeting solution that enables the customer to pay when, where and how often. Those utilizing this plan save an average of 12% compared to customers who receive monthly bills.

What makes this summer among the hottest in Arizona history?

As June was the hottest on record according to National Weath Service, the recent heat trend could have July following suit.

The NWS announced that if Friday’s low temperature of 91 degrees holds through midnight, it would mark the 11th consecutive day of 90 or above in Phoenix.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which NWS uses as the official temperature monitor, broke a nearly 40-year-old daily heat record by reaching 116 degrees on July 8 for the first time in city history.

Temperatures have reached at least 113 degrees on 10 of the month’s first 11 days.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An artist's rendering of Toll at Cavasson — a 136-unit townhome development in north Scottsdale b...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Toll Brothers files plans for new luxury townhomes at Scottsdale mixed-use campus

Toll Brothers Inc. has submitted an application to the city of Scottsdale to bring luxury townhomes within the Cavasson development.

45 minutes ago

Scottsdale Quarter water fountain...

Payne Moses

15-year celebration: Scottsdale Quarter undergoing major facelift, adding several tenants

Scottsdale Quarter is ringing in its 15th anniversary with major property redevelopment and the addition of several tenants, the shopping center announced Thursday.

2 hours ago

Burning building...

KTAR.com

Arizona man guilty of arson and hate crimes for burning two churches in May 2023

A 58-year-old man was declared guilty of all six arson and hate crimes for the burning of two Douglas churches on May 22, 2023, authorities said Thursday.

11 hours ago

A 19-year-old died and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in Ahw...

KTAR.com

Suspect sought in Ahwatukee shooting that killed 19-year-old, injured another

One man died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Ahwatukee early Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

12 hours ago

This image, made from a video provided by Arizona's Family, shows damage caused by the Watch Fire o...

Associated Press

California reports 1st wildfire death of the 2024 season as fires persist across the West

Wildfires fueled by strong winds and an extended heat wave have led to the first death in California of the 2024 season.

12 hours ago

Marana Police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Arizona father arrested, charged in hot car death of 2-year-old daughter at own residence

A 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead Tuesday after she was left in a car at a Marana residence, officials said in a Friday press release.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

SRP aiding customers with summer bills, providing several assistance resources