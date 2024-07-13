PHOENIX — Salt River Project is equipping its customers with several assistance resources as they navigate electricity bills throughout one of the hottest Arizona summers on record.

The largest electricity provider in metro Phoenix, with an estimated 1.1 million customers, offer six aid programs.

Here are descriptions of each resource as listed in an SRP press release:

Economy price plan – Income eligible customers can receive a $23 monthly discount on their SRP electric bill.

Project SHARE – In partnership with the Salvation Army, this initiative helps low income customers pay their bills. SRP matches every donation to SHARE, for a minimum contribution of $500,000 per year.

Energy assistance by city – Customers can visit SRP’s website for access to a list of resources and assistance programs available by city

SRP eNotes – Customers can sign up for text and email notifications for outages, weekly or monthly bill projections, payment reminders and high energy use alerts.

SRP Safety Net – Customers can select a contact to notify if they have a late payment so a service disruption is prevented.

SRP M-Power – A pay-as-you-go budgeting solution that enables the customer to pay when, where and how often. Those utilizing this plan save an average of 12% compared to customers who receive monthly bills.

What makes this summer among the hottest in Arizona history?

As June was the hottest on record according to National Weath Service, the recent heat trend could have July following suit.

The NWS announced that if Friday’s low temperature of 91 degrees holds through midnight, it would mark the 11th consecutive day of 90 or above in Phoenix.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which NWS uses as the official temperature monitor, broke a nearly 40-year-old daily heat record by reaching 116 degrees on July 8 for the first time in city history.

Temperatures have reached at least 113 degrees on 10 of the month’s first 11 days.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.