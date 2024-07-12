PHOENIX – Motorists should be on the lookout for two metro Phoenix freeway closures this weekend, transportation officials said.

In the East Valley, the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler all the way to US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for July 12-15.

Drivers can take westbound I-10 to eastbound US 60 to connect with Loop 101 north of the closure, ADOT said.

🚧 I-17 southbound closed at Jomax Road.

🚧 Loop 101 (Price) northbound closed between Loop 202 (Santan) and US 60. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/d865Y43rDQ pic.twitter.com/XN5uh7yz7M — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 12, 2024

What is this weekend’s Phoenix freeway closure?

In Phoenix, traffic on southbound Interstate 17 will have to exit and reenter via the access road at Jomax Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, southbound I-17 will be reduced to one lane from Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive to Jomax. Meanwhile, Jomax will be closed at the interstate in both directions.

ADOT said impacted drivers should avoid the streets designed for local traffic east of I-17.

Both of this weekend’s metro Phoenix freeway closures were scheduled for pavement improvement projects.

All times are subject to change.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.