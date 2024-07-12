Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona abortion initiative backers sue to remove ‘unborn human being’ from voter pamphlet

Jul 12, 2024, 8:30 AM

Arizona abortion rights activists carry boxes of petition signatures....

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters deliver over 800,000 petition signatures to the capitol to get abortion rights on the November general election ballot Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Phoenix. Backers of a November ballot initiative that will ask voters if abortion rights should be enshrined in Arizona's constitution have sued a GOP-led legislative committee that seeks to include proposed language for the voter pamphlet that currently refers to a fetus as an "unborn human being.” (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX — Backers of a November abortion rights ballot initiative have sued a GOP-led legislative committee that seeks to include proposed language for the voter pamphlet referring to a fetus as an “unborn human being.”

Arizona for Abortion Access filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday, asking that a judge refuse to allow the language favored by a Republican-dominated legislative group for the initiative summary. The summary will appear on a pamphlet voters can use to decide how to cast their ballots.

Abortion rights is a central issue in Democratic campaigns in this year’s elections. Variations of Arizona’s ballot initiative, which will ask voters if abortion rights should be enshrined in the state constitution, have been proposed in six other states: Nebraska, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and South Dakota. New York also has a measure that advocates say would protect abortion access.

The Arizona abortion rights group says the pamphlet summary should simply use the word “fetus,” and argues that “unborn human being” is a politically charged phrase aimed at provoking opposition to the measure.

“Arizona voters have a right to clear, accurate and impartial information from the state before they are asked to vote on ballot initiatives,” the group said in a statement. “The decision of the Arizona Legislative Council fails to abide by that responsibility by rejecting the request to use the neutral, medical term ‘fetus’ in place of ‘unborn human being’ in the 2024 General Election Publicity Pamphlet.”

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow abortions in Arizona until a fetus could survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks, with exceptions to save the woman’s life or to protect her physical or mental health. It would restrict the state from adopting or enforcing any law that would prohibit access to the procedure.

Arizona currently has a 15-week abortion ban.

Opponents of the proposed Arizona amendment say it could lead to unlimited and unregulated abortions in the state.

Leisa Brug, manager of the opposition It Goes Too Far campaign, argued for the term “unborn human being.”

“It shouldn’t read like an advertisement for the amendment, it should provide voters with a clear understanding of what current law states and what the amendment would do if passed.” Brug said in a statement.

Organizers in Arizona earlier this month said they had submitted 823,685 signatures, far more than the 383,923 required from registered voters. County election officials have until Aug. 22 to verify whether enough of the signatures are valid and provide results to the Arizona secretary of state’s office.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Smoke from the Watch Fire, which started July 11, 2024, and threatened the Arizona tribal community...

KTAR.com

Watch Fire threatens downtown area of Arizona tribal community

A brush fire prompted evacuations in an eastern Arizona tribal community on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

50 minutes ago

Phoenix could see rain this weekend after a period of over a week of extreme heat. (Photo by Mario ...

Danny Shapiro

Break in extreme heat expected for metro Phoenix this weekend, with rain chances

The extreme heat in Phoenix could dissipate by the weekend and be replaced by rain, according to meteorologists.

4 hours ago

(Photo provided by Sun Health Foundation.)...

KTAR.com

Resale Boutique in Sun City to close doors after 40 years

Sun Health Foundation plans to close its Resale Boutique in Sun City at the end of the month, ending a 40-year run.

4 hours ago

Slim Chickens franchise hiring for 3 new restaurants in Arizona...

KTAR.com

Slim Chickens set to open third Valley location in Glendale next week

In addition to opening its third Valley location, Slim Chickens is looking to expand to over 600 in the next decade.

4 hours ago

sentenced to over 15 years for sexual abuse of a child...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced for sexually abusing a minor

A Fort Defiance man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a child on numerous occasions between 2017-2019.

12 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Mesa Fire and Medical Department)...

KTAR.com

Fire in Mesa leads to significant power outage for several hours

Thousands of customers lost power in east Mesa on Thursday afternoon after a large fire sparked nearby, according to abc15.com.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Arizona abortion initiative backers sue to remove ‘unborn human being’ from voter pamphlet