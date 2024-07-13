Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

15-year celebration: Scottsdale Quarter undergoing major facelift, adding several tenants

Jul 13, 2024, 5:45 AM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

The Quad fountain at Scottsdale Quarter Scottsdale Quarters' main valet Front of Culinary Dropout on 73rd Place at Scottsdale Quarter Etta. pizza spot, on corner of N. Greenway/Hayden Loop and Scottsdale Road at Scottsdale Quarter. People playing on The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter

PHOENIX — Scottsdale Quarter is ringing in its 15th anniversary with major property redevelopment and the addition of several tenants, the shopping center announced Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

The shopping center’s North Street area, just south of the Greenway/Hayden Loop, is undergoing renovation and will be the recipient of three new retail stores.

The Quad, South Street and 72nd Place will also become the new homes of retailers and restaurants alike.

“We are delighted to initiate this redevelopment, bringing an enhanced shopping and dining experience to Scottsdale Quarter,” Zach Buckhardt, general manager of Scottsdale Quarter, said in a press release. “Our goal is to continually evolve and offer our community the best in retail, dining and entertainment. These new additions reflect our commitment to providing a dynamic and lively destination for all our visitors.”

Additions to North Street

  • Jenni’s Splendid Ice Creams – Jenni’s offers a variety of artisanal ice creams for dessert lovers craving sweet treats.
  • Pandora – A world-renowned jewelry brand.
  • Solidcore – A nationwide pilates gym known for its blue neon lights and high-energy music.

Additions to The Quad

  • Jenni Kayne – An apparel and home essentials store known for its minimalist and chic designs.

Additions to South Street

  • Sweet Paris Creperie – A French-inspired bakery that serves sweet and savory crepes.
  • Hammer Made – The men’s clothing destination known for its distinct style.
  • Bee & Co. – Honey-infused goods ranging from healing remedies to those with culinary uses.

Additions to 72nd Place

  • Ariat – A footwear and apparel store that offers a range of high-quality performance.
  • Williams Sonoma – A leader in kitchenware and home furnishings designed for culinary enthusiasts.

Recent retail openings include Aroma 360, Alice + Olivia, American Threads and Reformation.

  • Aroma 360 – A home fragrances store, including scent diffusers and perfumes.
  • Alice + Olivia – A modern women’s clothing line by Stacey Bendet.
  • American Threads – A women’s clothing line that features brands such as Five and Two, Gorjana and Luv Aj.
  • Reformation – An environmentally-conscious women’s clothing brand with pieces ranging from dresses to handbags.

For further information on the development project, visit Scottsdale Quarter’s website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Electricity lines...

KTAR.com

SRP aiding customers with summer bills, providing several assistance resources

Salt River Project is equipping its customers with several assistance resources as they navigate paying off electricity bills throughout one of the hottest Arizona summers on record.

3 minutes ago

An artist's rendering of Toll at Cavasson — a 136-unit townhome development in north Scottsdale b...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Toll Brothers files plans for new luxury townhomes at Scottsdale mixed-use campus

Toll Brothers Inc. has submitted an application to the city of Scottsdale to bring luxury townhomes within the Cavasson development.

48 minutes ago

Burning building...

KTAR.com

Arizona man guilty of arson and hate crimes for burning two churches in May 2023

A 58-year-old man was declared guilty of all six arson and hate crimes for the burning of two Douglas churches on May 22, 2023, authorities said Thursday.

11 hours ago

A 19-year-old died and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in Ahw...

KTAR.com

Suspect sought in Ahwatukee shooting that killed 19-year-old, injured another

One man died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Ahwatukee early Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

12 hours ago

This image, made from a video provided by Arizona's Family, shows damage caused by the Watch Fire o...

Associated Press

California reports 1st wildfire death of the 2024 season as fires persist across the West

Wildfires fueled by strong winds and an extended heat wave have led to the first death in California of the 2024 season.

12 hours ago

Marana Police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Arizona father arrested, charged in hot car death of 2-year-old daughter at own residence

A 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead Tuesday after she was left in a car at a Marana residence, officials said in a Friday press release.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

15-year celebration: Scottsdale Quarter undergoing major facelift, adding several tenants