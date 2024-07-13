PHOENIX — Scottsdale Quarter is ringing in its 15th anniversary with major property redevelopment and the addition of several tenants, the shopping center announced Thursday.

The shopping center’s North Street area, just south of the Greenway/Hayden Loop, is undergoing renovation and will be the recipient of three new retail stores.

The Quad, South Street and 72nd Place will also become the new homes of retailers and restaurants alike.

“We are delighted to initiate this redevelopment, bringing an enhanced shopping and dining experience to Scottsdale Quarter,” Zach Buckhardt, general manager of Scottsdale Quarter, said in a press release. “Our goal is to continually evolve and offer our community the best in retail, dining and entertainment. These new additions reflect our commitment to providing a dynamic and lively destination for all our visitors.”

Additions to North Street

Jenni’s Splendid Ice Creams – Jenni’s offers a variety of artisanal ice creams for dessert lovers craving sweet treats.

Pandora – A world-renowned jewelry brand.

Solidcore – A nationwide pilates gym known for its blue neon lights and high-energy music.

Additions to The Quad

Jenni Kayne – An apparel and home essentials store k nown for its minimalist and chic designs.

Additions to South Street

Sweet Paris Creperie – A French-inspired bakery that serves sweet and savory crepes.

Hammer Made – The men’s clothing destination known for its distinct style.

Bee & Co. – Honey-infused goods ranging from healing remedies to those with culinary uses.

Additions to 72nd Place

Ariat – A footwear and apparel store that offers a range of high-quality performance.

Williams Sonoma – A leader in kitchenware and home furnishings designed for culinary enthusiasts.

Recent retail openings include Aroma 360, Alice + Olivia, American Threads and Reformation.

Aroma 360 – A home fragrances store, including scent diffusers and perfumes.

Alice + Olivia – A modern women’s clothing line by Stacey Bendet.

American Threads – A women’s clothing line that features brands such as Five and Two, Gorjana and Luv Aj.

Reformation – An environmentally-conscious women’s clothing brand with pieces ranging from dresses to handbags.

For further information on the development project, visit Scottsdale Quarter’s website.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.