Resale Boutique in Sun City to close doors after 40 years

PHOENIX — Sun Health Foundation plans to close its Resale Boutique in Sun City at the end of the month, ending a 40-year run.

The boutique, located at 9843 W. Bell Road in the Campana Square Shopping Center, first opened its doors in 1984.

Sun Health has decided to close the Sun City location and consolidate to its other location in Sun City West because of rising costs of rent and operations.

“As we prepare to close the doors at this location, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to the Sun City community and the dedicated volunteers whose tireless efforts have made a lasting impact,” Sharon Orlopp, Chair of Sun Health Foundation’s Board of Trustees, said in a press release. “In 2023 alone, nearly 60,000 customers visited the two stores, and a remarkable team of 120 volunteers contributed 16,493 hours of service. The dedication and generosity of our volunteers have been the backbone of the resale’s stores’ success, and we are immensely thankful for every hour of service given.”

Operated by what was originally called the Sun Health Auxiliary, the Sun City Resale Boutique played a crucial role in fundraising efforts for Sun Health Foundation.

Over the years, the two Sun Health shops have collectively raised over $9 million to support initiatives for patient care, landmark research and health and wellness programs.

The boutique sells clothing, furniture, household items, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, small appliances, tools and more.

As part of the preparations for closure, everything in the boutique is 50% off until July 19. From July 22 until the boutique closes on July 31, everything in the boutique will be 75% off.

