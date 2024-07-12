Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Resale Boutique in Sun City to close doors after 40 years

Jul 12, 2024, 4:25 AM

(Photo provided by Sun Health Foundation.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Sun Health Foundation plans to close its Resale Boutique in Sun City at the end of the month, ending a 40-year run.

The boutique, located at 9843 W. Bell Road in the Campana Square Shopping Center, first opened its doors in 1984.

Sun Health has decided to close the Sun City location and consolidate to its other location in Sun City West because of rising costs of rent and operations.

“As we prepare to close the doors at this location, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to the Sun City community and the dedicated volunteers whose tireless efforts have made a lasting impact,” Sharon Orlopp, Chair of Sun Health Foundation’s Board of Trustees, said in a press release. “In 2023 alone, nearly 60,000 customers visited the two stores, and a remarkable team of 120 volunteers contributed 16,493 hours of service. The dedication and generosity of our volunteers have been the backbone of the resale’s stores’ success, and we are immensely thankful for every hour of service given.”

Operated by what was originally called the Sun Health Auxiliary, the Sun City Resale Boutique played a crucial role in fundraising efforts for Sun Health Foundation.

Over the years, the two Sun Health shops have collectively raised over $9 million to support initiatives for patient care, landmark research and health and wellness programs.

The boutique sells clothing, furniture, household items, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, small appliances, tools and more.

As part of the preparations for closure, everything in the boutique is 50% off until July 19. From July 22 until the boutique closes on July 31, everything in the boutique will be 75% off.

Slim Chickens franchise hiring for 3 new restaurants in Arizona...

KTAR.com

Slim Chickens set to open third Valley location in Glendale next week

In addition to opening its third Valley location, Slim Chickens is looking to expand to over 600 in the next decade.

27 minutes ago

sentenced to over 15 years for sexual abuse of a child...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced for sexually abusing a minor

A Fort Defiance man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a child on numerous occasions between 2017-2019.

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Mesa Fire and Medical Department)...

KTAR.com

Fire in Mesa leads to significant power outage for several hours

Thousands of customers lost power in east Mesa on Thursday afternoon after a large fire sparked nearby, according to abc15.com.

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Buckeye police arrest former teacher on kidnapping charges

The Buckeye Police Department arrested a former teacher on Wednesday and charged him with luring and kidnapping a student.

10 hours ago

Broken glass is displayed in this file photo. Two teens were indicted for allegedly setting off an ...

KTAR.com

Two teens indicted for allegedly setting off explosive device, injuring Mesa homeowner

Two teenagers were indicted after they allegedly set off an explosive device at the front door of a Mesa home, injuring the homeowner, authorities said Thursday.

13 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona speaks prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at Intel in Chandle...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton calls on Joe Biden to exit presidential race

Rep. Greg Stanton on Thursday became the second Arizona Democratic congressman to call for President Joe Biden to exit the presidential race.

15 hours ago

