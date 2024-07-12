Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to infectious diseases

Jul 11, 2024, 7:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 2,400 patients at hospitals around Portland, Oregon, may have been exposed to infectious diseases such as hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV, because of an anesthesiologist who may not have followed infection control practices, officials said.

Providence said in a statement Thursday that it is notifying about 2,200 people seen at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City and two patients seen at Providence Portland Medical Center that the physician’s actions might have put them at low risk of exposure to possible infections.

Officials are encouraging them to get a free blood test to screen for the infections. If a patient tests positive, Providence will “reach out to discuss their test results and next steps,” Providence said.

The physician was employed by Oregon Anesthesiology Group and worked at the two Providence facilities between 2017 and 2023.

The physician also worked at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham for six months starting in December 2023. Legacy Health said it was sending letters to 221 patients who may have been affected, KGW-TV reported.

In a statement, the Oregon Anesthesiology Group said the physician has been terminated. The physician’s name hasn’t been released.

“When we learned that the physician had violated infection control practices, we suspended him, informed our partners Legacy Health and Providence, and then began an investigation that resulted in the physician’s termination,” the group said in its statement. “Even though the risk of infection was low, new protocols and procedures have been put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

The Oregon Health Authority said that investigations into the breach centered around a physician who delivered intravenous anesthesia and employed “unacceptable infection control practices, which put patients at risk of infections.”

OHA is working with Legacy and Providence on “their investigations of breaches of infection control practices.” So far “neither OHA nor the hospitals are aware of any reports of illness associated with this infection control breach” the health authority said.

United States News

Associated Press

Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes in the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Hawaii agencies were responding after a hiker reported that a helicopter crashed in the ocean off the island of Kauai on Thursday. Three people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed off the Na Pali Coast around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation […]

1 hour ago

President Joe Biden, seen on a video camera screen, speaks at a news conference Thursday July 11, 2...

Associated Press

Biden’s challenge: Will he ever satisfy the media’s appetite for questions about his ability?

NEW YORK (AP) — Toward the end of his closely watched news conference Thursday night on the sidelines of the NATO summit, President Joe Biden was talking about being examined by doctors for his mental acuity. Suddenly, a little frustration slipped through. “No matter what I did,” he said, “no one’s going to be satisfied.” […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Houston residents Janice Taylor, left, and her daughter Janell spend time at Gallery Furnitu...

Associated Press

Half a million Houston-area homes and businesses still won’t have power into next week, utility says

About half a million Houston-area homes and businesses will still be without electricity next week, the city's largest utility said Thursday.

2 hours ago

FILE - Shelley Duvall poses for photographers at the 30th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 27, 1...

Associated Press

Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining’ and ‘Nashville,’ dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She was 75.

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden's news conference is projected onto a screen inside the media center on the fin...

Associated Press

Key takeaways from Biden’s news conference: Insistence on staying in the race and flubbed names

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden faced a test Thursday that he had avoided so far this year — a solo news conference with questions from the White House press corps. The news conference was meant to reassure a disheartened group of Democratic lawmakers, allies and persuadable voters in this year’s election that Biden still has […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man plotted electrical substation attack to advance white supremacist views, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who authorities say was on his way to Ukraine to join a volunteer fighting unit has been arrested in an alleged plot to attack a U.S. electrical substation to advance his white supremacist views, the Justice Department said Thursday. Andrew Takhistov, 18, was arrested Wednesday at the Newark […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to infectious diseases