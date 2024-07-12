Fire in Mesa leads to significant power outage for several hours

PHOENIX — Thousands of Salt River Project (SRP) customers lost power for a few hours in east Mesa on Thursday after a large fire sparked nearby, according to abc15.com.

Around 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire burning near the intersection of University Drive and Crismon Road.

The cause of the fire was believed to be downed power lines.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated and one home was destroyed. A second home suffered significant damage.

As the fire was burning, a large power outage was reported impacting thousands of SRP customers.

According to SRP’s power outage map, more than 5,000 customers were without power at 6 p.m. As of 7:50 p.m., most customers had their power restored — only 82 were still without power.

SRP officials confirmed that a fire caused the circuits to trip.

