Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye police arrest former teacher on kidnapping charges

Jul 11, 2024, 6:47 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Buckeye Police Department arrested a former teacher on Wednesday and charged him with luring and kidnapping a student.

Brendan Barnett, 36, is in custody after an investigation into online chats he allegedly had with a 12-year-old female student.

School district officials contacted police in April and reported possible inappropriate chats between Barnett, a Verrado Middle School teacher at the time, and the student within the school’s online communications portal.

RELATED STORIES

According to police, Barnett lied to the victim’s parents when inviting her to his central Phoenix home for sleepovers, claiming he was the parent of another female Verrado Middle School student who would be attending the sleepovers.

Barnett does not have a daughter at Verrado Middle School and was alone with the victim at his home at least three times.

A Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted Barnett on one count of luring a minor for sex and three counts of kidnapping.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

sentenced to over 15 years for sexual abuse of a child...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced for sexually abusing a minor

A Fort Defiance man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a child on numerous occasions between 2017-2019.

45 minutes ago

(Facebook Photo/Mesa Fire and Medical Department)...

KTAR.com

Fire in Mesa leads to significant power outage for several hours

Thousands of customers lost power in east Mesa on Thursday afternoon after a large fire sparked nearby, according to abc15.com.

2 hours ago

Broken glass is displayed in this file photo. Two teens were indicted for allegedly setting off an ...

KTAR.com

Two teens indicted for allegedly setting off explosive device, injuring Mesa homeowner

Two teenagers were indicted after they allegedly set off an explosive device at the front door of a Mesa home, injuring the homeowner, authorities said Thursday.

5 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona speaks prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at Intel in Chandle...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton calls on Joe Biden to exit presidential race

Rep. Greg Stanton on Thursday became the second Arizona Democratic congressman to call for President Joe Biden to exit the presidential race.

7 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: AZ Political Podcast: Do Democrats have a plan B if Biden doesn’t run? A look at what the polls say

In the aftermath of the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Jim Sharpe sits down with Arizona pollster Mike Noble, CEO of Noble Predicaments, to see if the Democratic party has a back up plan for if the Biden decides not to run for reelection. Video: Jeremy Schnell and […]

8 hours ago

An aerial view shows smoke from the Pius Fire in northern Arizona on July 9, 2024....

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders for Pius Fire northeast of Payson remain in effect 4 days later

Evacuation orders for the Pius Fire in northern Arizona remained in effect Thursday, four days after they were issued.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Buckeye police arrest former teacher on kidnapping charges