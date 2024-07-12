PHOENIX — The extreme heat in Phoenix could dissipate by the weekend and be replaced by rain, according to meteorologists.

An excessive heat warning that has lasted over a week has been extended through 8 p.m. Saturday, with highs expected to exceed 110 degrees Friday and Saturday and a slight chance for rain each night.

But temperatures are expected to return to the normal range starting Sunday. Chris Kuhlman, a meteorologist with NWS in Phoenix, said Sunday is the best chance for rain in the coming days before a return to dry conditions by early next week.

“Typically if we have a really good day, which we are expecting on Sunday, the following day is typically not as busy,” Kuhlman told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

“Unfortunately by early next week — maybe not Monday — but by Tuesday, we’re already getting a little bit more drier in here and so our chances go back down.”

July 1 was the last time the high was below 110 degrees in Phoenix. That was also the last day Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official records, received measurable rain.

A few spots in the southeast Valley received measurable rain Thursday night, but the activity was isolated and light.

It’s not just extreme high temperatures that could take a break this weekend. Phoenix hasn’t been below 90 degrees since July 1, which could change this weekend with forecast lows of 89 degrees on Saturday and 87 degrees on Sunday.

Is northern Arizona expected to get rain this weekend?

Flagstaff has a better chance of seeing rain earlier than Phoenix.

Rain chances are at 40% Friday before jumping to 70% on Saturday and Sunday, according to NWS.

Temperatures will remain static despite the rain chances, with highs around 90 degrees and lows around 60 degrees through the weekend.

“As we head into Saturday and the remainder of the weekend into the early part of next week, we are going to see an increase in our coverage,” Paige Konieczny, a meteorologist for NWS in Flagstaff, told KTAR News.

“The majority of northern Arizona is going to be up for seeing some pretty decent showers and thunderstorms throughout that period and it looks to continue at least through about Tuesday and then kind of dwindle as we get into the later part of the next week.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

