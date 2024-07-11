Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US signs agreement with 3 social media giants aimed at preventing distribution of synthetic drugs

Jul 11, 2024, 3:47 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States signed a memorandum with several of the world’s biggest social media companies on Thursday aimed at preventing the use of their platforms for the distribution of synthetic drugs.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a signing ceremony that “t synthetic drugs, and just as importantly, educating the public.”

The Alliance to Prevent Drug Harms is a joint effort of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and Meta which owns Facebook and WhatsApp , X and Snap Inc., the owner of the photo sharing app Snapchat.

The U.S. Mission said the signing parties will collaborate to “disrupt” illegal drug activities online and “amplify public awareness of the dangers of synthetic drug misuse.”

Thomas-Greenfield said at the ceremony at the U.S. Mission that synthetic drug use is an “international crisis” that “no one government and no one sector can tackle alone.”

“These criminals have adeptly used online platforms, social media, e-commerce, search engines and messaging apps to coordinate their illicit activities,” she said.

Neither Thomas-Greenfield nor the social media representatives elaborated on the specific actions they will take to reduce online synthetic drug distribution as part of the Prevent Alliance, though Snap global platform safety chief Jacqueline Beauchere detailed the company’s existing efforts.

Beauchere said Snap — which reaches 90% of 13- to 24-year-olds in the United States — has sought to make its platform a “hostile environment” for drug distributors by using technology that can “proactively detect illicit drug content,” making referrals to law enforcement, and “raising awareness” of the risks of drug use with users in the app.

Meta trust and safety vice president Nell McCarthy said the company’s platform can help combat the opioid epidemic as a place where families of victims, people in recovery, and organizations fighting stigma can connect..

The Prevent Alliance is a result of talks that began at the U.N. General Assembly’s annual gathering of world leaders in September 2023, Thomas-Greenfield said.

The U.S, mission said the partnership’s objectives align with the U.S. State Department’s Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats, a multilateral effort to prevent illicit synthetic drug distribution launched by Secretary of State Antony Blinken last July.

“Whether it is companies that are involved in production or distribution, marketing or financial networks whose platforms may be abused for the movement of these illicit drugs, everybody has to play a role,” U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Maggie Nardi said Thursday.

Delphine Schantz, head of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime’s New York office, put illicit drug use into a global perspective.

According to the 2024 World Drug Report, 292 million people used drugs in 2022 — a 20% increase from the last decade, Schantz said.

The report estimated 60 million of those people used opioids. In the same year, nearly 82,000 people died from opioid use in the United States, representing a 24-fold increase since 2010.

United States News

Associated Press

Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes in the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Hawaii agencies were responding after a hiker reported that a helicopter crashed in the ocean off the island of Kauai on Thursday. Three people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed off the Na Pali Coast around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation […]

1 hour ago

President Joe Biden, seen on a video camera screen, speaks at a news conference Thursday July 11, 2...

Associated Press

Biden’s challenge: Will he ever satisfy the media’s appetite for questions about his ability?

NEW YORK (AP) — Toward the end of his closely watched news conference Thursday night on the sidelines of the NATO summit, President Joe Biden was talking about being examined by doctors for his mental acuity. Suddenly, a little frustration slipped through. “No matter what I did,” he said, “no one’s going to be satisfied.” […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to infectious diseases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 2,400 patients at hospitals around Portland, Oregon, may have been exposed to infectious diseases such as hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV, because of an anesthesiologist who may not have followed infection control practices, officials said. Providence said in a statement Thursday that it is notifying about […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Houston residents Janice Taylor, left, and her daughter Janell spend time at Gallery Furnitu...

Associated Press

Half a million Houston-area homes and businesses still won’t have power into next week, utility says

About half a million Houston-area homes and businesses will still be without electricity next week, the city's largest utility said Thursday.

2 hours ago

FILE - Shelley Duvall poses for photographers at the 30th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 27, 1...

Associated Press

Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining’ and ‘Nashville,’ dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She was 75.

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden's news conference is projected onto a screen inside the media center on the fin...

Associated Press

Key takeaways from Biden’s news conference: Insistence on staying in the race and flubbed names

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden faced a test Thursday that he had avoided so far this year — a solo news conference with questions from the White House press corps. The news conference was meant to reassure a disheartened group of Democratic lawmakers, allies and persuadable voters in this year’s election that Biden still has […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

US signs agreement with 3 social media giants aimed at preventing distribution of synthetic drugs