JIM SHARPE

AZ Political Podcast: Mike Noble joins to discuss who could replace Biden on presidential ticket

Jul 12, 2024, 4:15 AM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As Democrats struggle with whether Joe Biden is capable of four more years as president (by first contemplating if he has four months’ worth of disaster-free campaigning left in him to win the presidency), pollster Mike Noble of Noble Predictive Insights joins me on the AZ Political Podcast to talk about whom could possibly replace Biden at the top of the ticket.

Mike has a surprising answer: At this point, the only Democrat who polls better than Biden is someone with a very presidential-sounding last name — but also someone who has no interest in the highest office in the land.

What’s also interesting in our discussion is that while Kamala Harris doesn’t do as well against Donald Trump as Biden does, Mike thinks there’s time for her to improve her profile.

We also chat about how Biden’s shaky candidacy affects “down-ballot“ candidates like Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego.

Thanks for checking out this week’s AZ Political Podcast!

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

