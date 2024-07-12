Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

House rejects GOP effort to fine Attorney General Garland for refusal to turn over Biden audio

Jul 11, 2024, 5:00 PM

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justic...

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, June 27, 2024. The House has voted to fine Attorney General Merrick Garland $10,000 a day until he turns over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case. It's the latest escalation in the fight over the recording between Republicans and the Democratic administration. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday rejected a GOP effort to fine Attorney General Merrick Garland $10,000 a day until he turns over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case as a handful of Republicans resisted taking an aggressive step against a sitting Cabinet official.

Even if the resolution, titled inherent contempt, had passed, it was unclear how the fine would be enforced as the dispute over the tape of Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur is now playing out in court.

The House voted 204-210, with four Republicans joining all Democrats, to halt a Republican resolution that would have imposed the fine, effectively rebuffing the latest effort by GOP lawmakers to assert its enforcement powers — weeks after Biden asserted executive privilege to block the release of the recording.

House Republican leaders were caught off guard by the failed vote, telling The Associated Press that they expected the effort to pass but that, regardless, they would continue using other tools to obtain the audio recording.

“We expected it to pass, but we’ve been very aggressive on enforcing the subpoena against Merrick Garland and seeking to hold him accountable,” Speaker Mike Johnson said after the vote. “We are using every tool in the arsenal to ensure that he follows the law and that we can complete our constitutional responsibility.”

A spokesperson for Garland said the attorney general was leading a cross-border crime forum and was unavailable for comment.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., the resolution’s lead sponsors, said during debate Wednesday that “No one is above the law.”

“This is not a decision that we have reached lightly, but the actions of the attorney general cannot be ignored,” Luna said.

The House earlier this year made Garland the third attorney general in U.S. history to be held in contempt of Congress. But the Justice Department said Garland would not be prosecuted, citing the agency’s “longstanding position and uniform practice” to not prosecute officials who don’t comply with subpoenas because of a president’s claim of executive privilege.

Democrats blasted the GOP effort as another political stunt. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said that the resolution is unjustified in the case of Garland because he has complied with subpoena.

“Their frustration is that they can’t get their hands on an audio recording that they think they could turn into an RNC attack ad,” McGovern said in reference to the Republican National Committee. “When you start making a mockery of things like inherent contempt you diminish this institution.”

Garland himself has defended the Justice Department, saying officials have gone to extraordinary lengths to provide information to the committees about Hur’s classified documents investigation, including a transcript of Biden’s interview. However, Garland has said releasing the audio could jeopardize future sensitive investigations because witnesses might be less likely to cooperate if they know their interviews might become public.

House Republicans sued Garland earlier this month in an attempt to force the release of the recording.

Republicans have accused Biden of suppressing the recording because he’s afraid to have voters hear it during an election year. The White House and Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, have slammed Republicans’ motives for pursuing contempt and dismissed their efforts to obtain the audio as purely political.

The congressional inquiry began with the release of Hur’s report in February, which found evidence that Biden willfully retained and shared highly classified information when he was a private citizen. Yet the special counsel concluded that criminal charges were not warranted.

Republicans, incensed by Hur’s decision, issued a subpoena for audio of his interviews with Biden during the spring. But the Justice Department turned over only some of the records, leaving out audio of the interview with the president.

Beyond the bitingly critical assessment of Biden’s handling of sensitive government records, Hur offered unflattering characterizations of the Democratic president’s memory in his report, sparking fresh questions about his competency and age that cut at voters’ most deep-seated concerns about the 81-year-old seeking a second term.

United States News

Associated Press

Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes in the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Hawaii agencies were responding after a hiker reported that a helicopter crashed in the ocean off the island of Kauai on Thursday. Three people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed off the Na Pali Coast around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation […]

1 hour ago

President Joe Biden, seen on a video camera screen, speaks at a news conference Thursday July 11, 2...

Associated Press

Biden’s challenge: Will he ever satisfy the media’s appetite for questions about his ability?

NEW YORK (AP) — Toward the end of his closely watched news conference Thursday night on the sidelines of the NATO summit, President Joe Biden was talking about being examined by doctors for his mental acuity. Suddenly, a little frustration slipped through. “No matter what I did,” he said, “no one’s going to be satisfied.” […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to infectious diseases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 2,400 patients at hospitals around Portland, Oregon, may have been exposed to infectious diseases such as hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV, because of an anesthesiologist who may not have followed infection control practices, officials said. Providence said in a statement Thursday that it is notifying about […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Houston residents Janice Taylor, left, and her daughter Janell spend time at Gallery Furnitu...

Associated Press

Half a million Houston-area homes and businesses still won’t have power into next week, utility says

About half a million Houston-area homes and businesses will still be without electricity next week, the city's largest utility said Thursday.

2 hours ago

FILE - Shelley Duvall poses for photographers at the 30th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 27, 1...

Associated Press

Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining’ and ‘Nashville,’ dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She was 75.

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden's news conference is projected onto a screen inside the media center on the fin...

Associated Press

Key takeaways from Biden’s news conference: Insistence on staying in the race and flubbed names

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden faced a test Thursday that he had avoided so far this year — a solo news conference with questions from the White House press corps. The news conference was meant to reassure a disheartened group of Democratic lawmakers, allies and persuadable voters in this year’s election that Biden still has […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

House rejects GOP effort to fine Attorney General Garland for refusal to turn over Biden audio