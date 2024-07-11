Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff, dies at 82

Jul 11, 2024, 11:37 AM

FILE - Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson speaks at a meeting, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2006, in Little Rock...

FILE - Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson speaks at a meeting, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2006, in Little Rock, Ark. Robinson died Wednesday, July 10, 2024, after a brief illness. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff for tactics that included chaining inmates outside a state prison to protest overcrowding, has died. He was 82.

Robinson died at a Forrest City hospital Wednesday night of natural causes after a brief illness, St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble said.

“Tommy’s career was colorful, but it was colorful in service of the people of Arkansas,” Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday. “He brought much-needed attention to issues like crime and prison overcrowding, and while his methods were sometimes unconventional, they won him admiration from voters to earn a seat in Congress. He was never afraid of a fight.”

Robinson was first elected as a Democrat to the U.S. House in 1984, representing the 2nd District, covering Little Rock and central Arkansas. He switched parties and became a Republican in 1989 before losing the GOP primary for governor the following year.

But it was Robinson’s actions and comments during his years as Pulaski County sheriff that gained him national attention. Robinson was elected to the post in 1980 after serving as state director of public safety.

Robinson had complained about a backlog of state inmates being held in the county’s jail and in 1981 had a group of them chained to a gate outside an Arkansas prison.

“The bottom line is, I’m not going to keep state prisoners,” Robinson said at the time. “It’s their problem, not mine.”

Robinson also clashed with prosecutors and judges during his time as sheriff. He was jailed by a federal judge for contempt for two days after kicking out a special master appointed to oversee conditions at the jail. Following a string of robberies, Robinson had deputies hide randomly at convenience stores armed with shotguns to deter would-be robbers.

Robinson’s rhetoric and stunts earned him folk hero status among rural voters, Democrat-Gazette senior editor and columnist Rex Nelson said.

“He was really a Trump-like character before anybody in Arkansas had heard of Donald Trump,” said Nelson, who covered Robinson as a reporter in Washington before working in his congressional office and on his gubernatorial campaign.

During his time in Congress, Robinson aligned with the “boll weevil” bloc of conservative southern Democrats who voted for many of President Ronald Reagan’s policies. When he switched parties in 1989, Arkansas was a predominantly Democratic state, but Robinson complained that the party had become too liberal.

“If I am to meet the needs of my people, I simply cannot wait any longer for the liberal leadership of the Democratic Party to see the light,” Robinson said at a White House news conference with President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

Robinson ran for the GOP nomination for governor, hoping to unseat Gov. Bill Clinton. He was defeated by Sheffield Nelson in the Republican primary, and Nelson lost to Clinton that fall. Clinton was elected president in 1992.

Robinson remained in the news in the years after leaving Congress. In 1992, he was named as the worst offender in an overdraft scandal involving the House bank. The bank closed in 1991.

Over a 16-month period, he wrote 996 checks on insufficient funds, overdrafts that totaled more than $250,000. A Justice Department report later said no one would be prosecuted for the overdrafts because it was bank policy to routinely honor checks written on insufficient funds.

He was appointed to the state Pollution Control and Ecology Commission and the Parole Board by former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders’ father.

Robinson ran as the Republican nominee in 2002 for the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arkansas and lost to incumbent Marion Berry, a Democrat, in the general election.

United States News

FILE - People take smartphone photos of the crowd on a street near Tiananmen Square as visitors gat...

Associated Press

World population is projected to grow from 8.2 billion to a peak of 10.3 billion in 2080s, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s population is expected to grow by more than 2 billion people in the next decades and peak in the 2080s at around 10.3 billion, a new report by the United Nations said Thursday. The report — released on World Population Day — says the global population is then expected […]

14 minutes ago

Michel Hausmann, co-founder and director of Miami New Drama, stands in the theater, Wednesday, June...

Associated Press

Theater festivals offer to give up their grants if DeSantis restores funding for Florida arts groups

Leaders of two performing arts festivals said Thursday that they would gladly give up their grants if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis restores the $32 million in state funding he nixed for more than 600 Florida arts groups, explaining the reason for his veto as being because the two theatrical events were “a sexual festival.” Leaders […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. A U.S. ap...

Associated Press

US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — College athletes whose efforts primarily benefit their schools may qualify as employees deserving of pay under federal wage-and-hour laws, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday in a setback to the NCAA. The court, in the latest challenge to the NCAA’s long-held notion of “amateurism” in college sports, said that a test should […]

24 minutes ago

Defense attorney Frank Prieto talks with OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney in the courtroom during a ...

Associated Press

Computer hacking charge dropped against Miami OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida prosecutors dropped the computer hacking charge Thursday against an OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a Miami condo in 2022. The charge against Courtney Clenney, 29, was dropped after a circuit judge ruled last month that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office violated attorney-client privilege in January when […]

29 minutes ago

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J., on April 28, 2022. On July 11, 2024, Communit...

Associated Press

Previous bidder tries again with new offshore wind proposal in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A partnership that proposed an offshore wind farm in New Jersey last year but was not selected by state utility regulators to move forward with it is trying again. Community Offshore Wind said Thursday it had submitted a bid a day earlier to build a wind farm off the state’s […]

30 minutes ago

FILE - Students and parents rally at the Ohio Statehouse in support of possible changes that would ...

Associated Press

The GOP platform calls for ‘universal school choice.’ What would that mean for students?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — National Republicans are poised to support “universal school choice” as part of the policy platform they adopt at next week’s convention in Milwaukee, a goal supporters see as the culmination of decades advocating for parents’ autonomy to pick their children’s schools. To opponents, it’s a thinly veiled blueprint for gutting public […]

31 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff, dies at 82