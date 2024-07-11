PHOENIX – Smoke was visible for miles Thursday morning as crews put out a fire at a west Phoenix auto body shop, authorities said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a structure fire call near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road and encountered multiple vehicles in flames.

Around 10 a.m., the department shared video of thick, dark smoke rising from the scene.

At this time multiple cars are on fire and crews are working to prevent the flames from extending to adjacent buildings. pic.twitter.com/21E90M1sM9 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 11, 2024

Firefighters gained control of the incident with an aggressive attack and prevented the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.

However, 15 vehicles ended up damaged. In addition, a utility company had to be called in because multiple power lines were downed.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force was working to determine what sparked the blaze.

