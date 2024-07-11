Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Smoke visible for miles as crews get Phoenix auto shop fire under control

Jul 11, 2024, 10:19 AM | Updated: 12:35 pm

Smoke from a Phoenix auto body shop fire was visible for miles on July 11, 2024. Smoke from a Phoenix auto body shop fire was visible for miles on July 11, 2024. Firefighters get the blaze, which damaged 15 cars, under control. Smoke from the fire was visible from Interstate 17 traffic cameras.

PHOENIX – Smoke was visible for miles Thursday morning as crews put out a fire at a west Phoenix auto body shop, authorities said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a structure fire call near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road and encountered multiple vehicles in flames.

Around 10 a.m., the department shared video of thick, dark smoke rising from the scene.

Firefighters gained control of the incident with an aggressive attack and prevented the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.

However, 15 vehicles ended up damaged. In addition, a utility company had to be called in because multiple power lines were downed.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force was working to determine what sparked the blaze.

