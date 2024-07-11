Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Lawsuit filed in case of teen who died after eating spicy chip as part of online challenge

Jul 11, 2024, 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:36 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A lawsuit was filed Thursday in the case of a Massachusetts teen who died after he participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge on social media.

Harris Wolobah, a 10th grader from the city of Worcester, died Sept. 1, 2023, after eating the Paqui chip as part of the manufacturer’s “One Chip Challenge.” An autopsy found Wolobah died after eating a large quantity of chile pepper extract and also had a congenital heart defect.

Harris died of cardiopulmonary arrest “in the setting of recent ingestion of food substance with high capsaicin concentration,” according to the autopsy from the Chief Office of the Medical Examiner. Capsaicin is the component that gives chile peppers their heat.

The autopsy also said Harris had cardiomegaly, meaning an enlarged heart, and a congenital defect described as “myocardial bridging of the left anterior descending coronary artery.”

Paqui, a Texas-based subsidiary of the Hershey Co., expressed its sadness about Wolobah’s death but also cited the chip’s “clear and prominent labeling highlighting that the product was not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or with underlying health conditions.”

The Paqui chip, sold individually for about $10, came wrapped in foil in a coffin-shaped box containing the warning that it was intended for the “vengeful pleasure of intense heat and pain.” The warning noted that the chip was for adult consumption only, and should be kept out of the reach of children.

Despite the warning, children had no problem buying the chips, and there had been reports from around the country of teens who got sick after taking part in the chip-eating challenge. Among them were three California high school students who were taken to a hospital and seven students in Minnesota who were treated by paramedics after taking part in the challenge in 2022.

The challenge called for participants to eat the Paqui chip and then see how long they could go without consuming other food and water. Sales of the chip seemed largely driven by people posting videos on social media of them or their friends taking the challenge. They showed people, including children, unwrapping the packaging, eating the chips and then reacting to the heat. Some videos showed people gagging, coughing and begging for water.

Harris’ death spurred warnings from Massachusetts authorities and physicians, who cautioned that eating such spicy foods can have unintended consequences. Since the chip fad emerged, poison control centers have warned that the concentrated amount could cause allergic reactions, trouble breathing, irregular heartbeats and even heart attacks or strokes.

United States News

A sign reading "Property rights matter, no CO2" stands by a highway near Strasburg, N.D., Thursday,...

Associated Press

Referendum set for South Dakota voters on controversial carbon dioxide pipeline law

After years spent trying to gain regulatory approval for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline intended to snake through the Midwest, the effort could be complicated even further if South Dakota voters reject a law passed by the Legislature that pipeline opponents say is an attempt to squelch local control and speed approval of the pipeline. […]

1 minute ago

President Joe Biden sits between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and NATO Secretary Gene...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden’s press conference will be a key test for him

President Joe Biden has a fresh opportunity at a Thursday press conference to prove to American voters he’s capable of serving another four years.

30 minutes ago

FILE - People take smartphone photos of the crowd on a street near Tiananmen Square as visitors gat...

Associated Press

World population is projected to grow from 8.2 billion to a peak of 10.3 billion in 2080s, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s population is expected to grow by more than 2 billion people in the next decades and peak in the 2080s at around 10.3 billion, a new report by the United Nations said Thursday. The report — released on World Population Day — says the global population is then expected […]

50 minutes ago

Michel Hausmann, co-founder and director of Miami New Drama, stands in the theater, Wednesday, June...

Associated Press

Theater festivals offer to give up their grants if DeSantis restores funding for Florida arts groups

Leaders of two performing arts festivals said Thursday that they would gladly give up their grants if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis restores the $32 million in state funding he nixed for more than 600 Florida arts groups, explaining the reason for his veto as being because the two theatrical events were “a sexual festival.” Leaders […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. A U.S. ap...

Associated Press

US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — College athletes whose efforts primarily benefit their schools may qualify as employees deserving of pay under federal wage-and-hour laws, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday in a setback to the NCAA. The court, in the latest challenge to the NCAA’s long-held notion of “amateurism” in college sports, said that a test should […]

60 minutes ago

Defense attorney Frank Prieto talks with OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney in the courtroom during a ...

Associated Press

Computer hacking charge dropped against Miami OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida prosecutors dropped the computer hacking charge Thursday against an OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a Miami condo in 2022. The charge against Courtney Clenney, 29, was dropped after a circuit judge ruled last month that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office violated attorney-client privilege in January when […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Lawsuit filed in case of teen who died after eating spicy chip as part of online challenge