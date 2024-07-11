Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

The Latest: Biden news conference is key event as he faces calls to step aside

Jul 11, 2024

President Joe Biden similes as he meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the key event in a monumental week for his campaign as he fends off calls for him to step aside as the party’s presumptive nominee. His big moment comes on the last day of the NATO summit.

After a dismal debate performance, Biden’s candidacy is still under question. The first Senate Democrat, Peter Welch of Vermont, and a ninth House Democrat, Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, on Wednesday publicly called for Biden to end his campaign.

One of the staunchest supporters in the president’s corner has been his wife Jill Biden. As she tries to help her husband salvage his campaign she’s also coming under new scrutiny from critics who’ve cast her as a power-hungry wife pushing her 81-year-old husband to run again.

The Latest:

Sunny economic news is overshadowed by Biden’s campaign turmoil

The fallout from President Biden’s June 27 debate performance has overshadowed otherwise positive economic news for the incumbent.

Consumer prices fell 0.1% on a monthly basis in June with inflation on an annual basis increasing by 3%, a positive sign for the economy, per the Labor Department on Thursday.

Coupled with a healthy job market, that would usually buoy a campaign.

But the news failed to resonate much as questions persist after Biden’s debate troubles about whether he should remain the Democratic nominee.

