Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Hurricane Beryl’s remnants flood Vermont a year after the state was hit by catastrophic rainfall

Jul 11, 2024, 4:26 AM | Updated: 8:24 am

Ryan Tolbert, of Davison, carries his daughter Fiona, 4, through flood waters while walking back to...

Ryan Tolbert, of Davison, carries his daughter Fiona, 4, through flood waters while walking back to their car after picking her up from his sister's house following rains from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Genesee Township, Mich. "It's insane. I can't even describe it," Tolbert said. "I've never seen anything like this. It blows my mind." (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused damaging flooding in Vermont on Thursday, a year after catastrophic flooding inundated parts of the state.

Roads were flooded, washed out or covered with debris around Vermont after heavy rain moved through the state starting Wednesday. Rescues were reported Wednesday night, and some communities were under evacuation orders.

Areas of central Vermont, which was hit hard by last July’s flooding, have suffered some of the heaviest damage. Roads and homes were reportedly flooded in the city of Barre.

Beryl, which landed in Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, was a post-tropical cyclone that brought tornadoes and flooding from the Great Lakes to northern New England after leaving millions in the Houston area without power.

Parts of northern New York and New England, including Vermont, remained under flood watches or warnings early Thursday. Thunderstorms associated with Beryl were forecast for much of the East Coast through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

In Vermont, the weather service had said Wednesday the storm “will not be like last July’s catastrophic flooding but will still pose real dangers where flash flooding occurs.”

In a Wednesday night update, Vermont Emergency Management said there had been an unspecified number of evacuations and road closures due to flooding, primarily in the central part of the state.

“Vermonters and visitors are encouraged to seek higher ground should floodwaters approach,” the statement said.

Rescue teams and the National Guard were at the ready, the agency said.

At least one tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon in upstate New York, the weather service reported. It damaged trees and property in communities south of Buffalo, said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. There were no reports of injuries.

A tornado Tuesday evening in southwestern Indiana’s Posey County collapsed much of a warehouse and ripped off roofs, derailed train cars, and damaged mobile homes. No injuries were reported.

Beryl has been blamed for at least seven U.S. deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean. More than 1.3 million homes and businesses in Texas still lacked electricity early Thursday, down from a peak of over 2.7 million on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.

United States News

President Joe Biden attends Working Session II of the NATO Summit in Washington, Thursday, July 11,...

Associated Press

Biden expected to announce $225 million weapons package for Ukraine, including Patriot system

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce that the U.S. will provide Ukraine an additional Patriot missile system to bolster its air defenses against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes, including one this week that hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv. Two U.S. officials said the battery, part of a $225 million […]

12 minutes ago

Part of a stegosaurus skeleton is displayed at Sotheby's New York in New York, Wednesday, July 10, ...

Associated Press

A stegosaurus nicknamed Apex will be auctioned in New York. Its remains show signs of arthritis

NEW YORK (AP) — The nearly complete fossilized remains of a 161-million-year-old stegosaurus discovered in Colorado in 2022 will be auctioned by Sotheby’s in New York next week, auction house officials said. The dinosaur that Sotheby’s calls Apex stands 11 feet (3.3 meters) tall and measures 27 feet (8.2 meters) nose to tail, according to […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit filed in case of teen who died after eating spicy chip as part of online challenge

BOSTON (AP) — A lawsuit was filed Thursday in the case of a Massachusetts teen who died after he participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge on social media. Harris Wolobah, a 10th grader from the city of Worcester, died Sept. 1, 2023, after eating the Paqui chip as part of the manufacturer’s “One Chip […]

16 minutes ago

President Joe Biden similes as he meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office...

Associated Press

The Latest: Biden news conference is key event as he faces calls to step aside

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the key event in a monumental week for his campaign as he fends off calls for him to step aside as the party’s presumptive nominee. His big moment comes on the last day of the NATO summit. After a […]

27 minutes ago

This undated photo provided by Samantha Mitchell shows D'Vontaye Mitchell, left, with his sister Na...

Associated Press

Milwaukee hotel employees fired after death of Black man who was pinned to ground

Several employees involved in the death of a Black man who was pinned to the ground outside a Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee have been fired, the company that manages the hotel said. Family members of D’Vontaye Mitchell and their lawyers reviewed hotel surveillance video provided Wednesday by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and described […]

1 hour ago

President Joe Biden, left, speaks with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, right, during Wo...

Associated Press

NATO leaders meet with Asia-Pacific partners as tensions mount with China

U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts were set Thursday to hold talks with Asia-Pacific leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky amid concerns about growing support from China and North Korea for the Russian invasion. Later, all eyes will be on Biden as he closes out the summit of 32 NATO leaders in Washington […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Hurricane Beryl’s remnants flood Vermont a year after the state was hit by catastrophic rainfall