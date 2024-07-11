Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden awards $1.7 billion to boost electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly in eight states

Jul 11, 2024, 2:05 AM

FILE - A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus charges at Navy Pier Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Chi...

FILE - A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus charges at Navy Pier Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Chicago. The Biden administration is awarding nearly $2 billion in grants to help restart or expand electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly sites in eight states, including the presidential battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Grants totaling $1.7 billion will be issued by the Energy Department to create or retain thousands of union jobs and support auto-based communities that have long driven the U.S. economy, the White House said Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is awarding nearly $2 billion in grants to help restart or expand electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly sites in eight states, including the presidential battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The Energy Department will issue grants totaling $1.7 billion to create or retain thousands of union jobs and support auto-based communities that have long driven the U.S. economy, the White House said Thursday. Besides the three battleground states, grants also will go to EV facilities in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia.

The grants cover a broad range of the automotive supply chain, including parts for electric motorcycles and school buses, hybrid powertrains, heavy-duty commercial truck batteries and electric SUVs, the White House said.

“Building a clean energy economy can and should be a win-win for union autoworkers and automakers,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “This investment will create thousands of good-paying, union manufacturing jobs and retain even more — from Lansing, Michigan to Fort Valley, Georgia — by helping auto companies retool, reboot and rehire in the same factories and communities.”

The grants, paid for by the landmark 2022 climate law, will help deliver on his commitment to ensure the future of the auto industry is made in America by American union workers, Biden said.

“Workers that were left behind by my predecessor are now making a comeback with the support of my policies, including the conversion grants my administration is announcing today,” the Democratic president said.

The grant announcement comes as Biden rejects calls to step aside after a disastrous debate performance last month. Biden, 81, has acknowledged his poor performance but has brushed it off as a “bad night,” even as many congressional Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have declined to give him a full vote of confidence.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has maintained a tight grip on the Republican party, even after becoming the first former president to be convicted of a felony.

“There is nothing harder to a manufacturing community than to lose jobs to foreign competition and a changing industry,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor. Even as competitors like China invest heavily in electric vehicles, the grants announced Thursday will help “ensure that our automotive industry stays competitive — and does it in the communities and with the workforce that have supported the auto industry for generations,” Granholm said.

The new grants complement $177 billion in private sector investment in EV and battery manufacturing since Biden took office, Granholm and other officials said.

Awards are subject to negotiations to ensure that commitments to workers and communities are met, officials said. The Energy Department also will complete environmental reviews before money is awarded later this year.

If awards are completed as planned, the selected projects would create more than 2,900 jobs and help ensure that about 15,000 union workers are retained across all 11 facilities, the White House said. The grants come after successful union organizing drives from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Fort Valley, Georgia, the White House said.

“The president will not take his foot off the pedal when it comes to supporting the U.S. auto industry,” said White House national economic adviser Lael Brainard.

Transportation accounts for the single largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution and Biden has made electric vehicles a key part of his climate agenda.

“Not only are we delivering new sources of clean transit — that iconic yellow school bus going green — but we’re also delivering to the American people options to save … thousands of dollars of fuel and maintenance costs over the lifetime of a vehicle” by going electric, White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi said.

Companies slated for awards include Blue Bird Body Co., which will receive nearly $80 million to convert a Georgia site previously used to make diesel-powered motor homes to produce electric school buses. Fiat Chrysler will receive nearly $335 million to convert an idled assembly plant in Illinois to assemble electric vehicles, and $250 million in a separate grant to convert an Indiana transmission plant to make electric drive modules for EVs.

General Motors, meanwhile, will receive $500 million to convert an assembly plant in Lansing, Michigan to produce EVs. GM production lines will further support and benefit from ongoing investments in a U.S. battery supply chain, accelerating the commercialization of advanced, affordable EVs, the White House said.

Harley-Davidson will receive $89 million to expand a facility in York, Pennsylvania to make electric motorcycles, and Volvo Group will receive $208 million to upgrade three manufacturing facilities that supply and build Mack and Volvo-branded heavy-duty trucks. The plants are located in Macungie, Pennsylvania; Dublin, Virginia; and Hagerstown, Maryland.

United States News

FILE - A Delta Airlines jetliner taxis on a runway at Denver International Airport after a winter s...

Associated Press

Higher costs and low base fares send Delta’s profit down 29%. The airline still earned $1.31 billion

Proposed alert: Higher costs and low base fares sent Delta’s second-quarter profit down 29%, but the airline still earned $1.31 billion HOLD! DO NOT PUBLISH UNTIL DELTA’S PRESS RELEASE GOES OUT AT AROUND 6:30 A.M. EASTERN ON THURSDAY, JULY 11!!! Americans are traveling in record numbers this summer, but Delta Air Lines saw second-quarter profit […]

49 minutes ago

FILE - A sign for the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, May 4, 2021. The IRS plans t...

Associated Press

IRS collects milestone $1 billion in back taxes from high-wealth taxpayers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS announced Thursday that it has collected $1 billion in back taxes from high-wealth tax cheats — a milestone meant to showcase how the agency is making use of the money it received as part of the Biden administration’s signature climate, health care, and tax package signed into law in 2022. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares zoom higher, with Nikkei over 42,000 after Wall St sets new records

Asian shares forged ahead Thursday after a blistering rally on Wall Street, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index surging over 42,000 for the first time. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 0.1%. The Nikkei 225 jumped 0.9% to close at 42,224.02, again surpassing its all-time high after closing at […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

3 people fatally shot in California home. A person of interest is in custody, police say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Three people were fatally shot in California Wednesday night and a person of interest is in custody, according to the Alameda Police Department. The APD said in a statement on Facebook that it received a call from an individual who reported that their neighbor had been shot in the 400 block […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

US Coast Guard patrol spots Chinese naval ships off Alaska island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across several Chinese military ships in international waters but within the U.S. exclusive economic zone, officials said Wednesday. The crew detected three vessels approximately 124 miles (200 kilometers) north of the Amchitka Pass in the Aleutian Islands, the […]

7 hours ago

President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg watcha fly-over as they welcome NAT...

Associated Press

Biden’s press conference will be a key test for him. But he’s no master of the big rhetorical moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has a fresh opportunity Thursday to try to prove to the American public that he’s capable of serving another four years after his shocking debate flop threw the future of his presidency into doubt. But Biden is not known as a master of the big rhetorical moment and his […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Biden awards $1.7 billion to boost electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly in eight states