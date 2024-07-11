Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The request for federal aid after Beryl opens rift between White House and Texas

Jul 10, 2024, 8:25 PM

A Houston police officer carries a case of water to a car outside of Sunnyside Health and Multi-Ser...

A Houston police officer carries a case of water to a car outside of Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center during a distribution of water and ice on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, after Hurricane Beryl hit the Houston area on Monday. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — The damage left by Hurricane Beryl in Texas and requests for federal help has opened a rift between the White House and the state’s GOP leaders following the storm that pummeled the coast and knocked out power to millions of residents this week around Houston.

President Joe Biden said he tried tracking down Republican Gov. Greg Abbott — who has been in Asia on a trade mission since last week — to get the state to formally request a major disaster declaration that unlocks federal aid. In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Biden also said he tried reaching Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has served as acting governor since Beryl made landfall Monday, before they eventually connected the next day.

Both Texas leaders have sharply pushed back on Biden’s version of events in the middle of a hurricane recovery that has left some coastal residents facing the possibility of days or weeks without electricity.

“I’ve been trying to track down the governor to see — I don’t have any authority to do that without a specific request from the governor,” Biden told the newspaper on Tuesday.

Abbott, in an interview from Japan on Wednesday with Austin television station KTBC, said Biden has reached him him multiple times on the same number following previous disasters in Texas but that the president this time never called that phone during Beryl.

“I know for an absolute 100% certainty, the only person to drop the ball is Joe Biden by making up some bizarre lie,” Abbott told the station. “And why he would do that? I have no idea.”

Patrick said he spoke with Biden on the phone on Tuesday and that the president granted Texas’ request for a disaster declaration. Patrick has said the state needed to first determine its needs before making a formal ask. Texas has previously requested federal help before hurricanes have made landfall, including before Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017.

Rafael Lemaitre, FEMA’s former national director of public affairs, told the newspaper that major disaster declarations do not need to wait for a thorough on-the-ground assessment. Governors are the lead requesters but can change their request as more information becomes available, Lemaitre said.

FEMA typically positions responders and aid before a hurricane makes landfall, said Beverly Cigler, a public policy professor at Penn State who specializes in intergovernmental relations and emergency management.

Once the disaster hits, an initial damage assessment is usually completed. If it reaches the threshold for an emergency declaration, the governor sends that assessment to the White House for review, she said.

“Everything is done well ahead of time,” Cigler said. “But a president has to wait to have a disaster request from the state to really get aid going in a big way.”

More than 1.4 million customers and business remained without power Wednesday evening in the Houston area, according to Poweroutage.us.

United States News

Associated Press

US Coast Guard patrol spots Chinese naval ships off Alaska island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across several Chinese military ships in international waters but within the U.S. exclusive economic zone, officials said Wednesday. The crew detected three vessels approximately 124 miles (200 kilometers) north of the Amchitka Pass in the Aleutian Islands, the […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg watcha fly-over as they welcome NAT...

Associated Press

Biden’s press conference will be a key test for him. But he’s no master of the big rhetorical moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has a fresh opportunity Thursday to try to prove to the American public that he’s capable of serving another four years after his shocking debate flop threw the future of his presidency into doubt. But Biden is not known as a master of the big rhetorical moment and his […]

2 hours ago

People protest outside the Supreme Court Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court dis...

Associated Press

Government power in the US is a swirl of checks and balances, as a recent Supreme Court ruling shows

NEW YORK (AP) — The delegates at the 1787 Constitutional Convention were trying to create a new governing framework for the fledging United States of America. They knew they needed SOMEONE to be at the helm of the federal government. Someone had to be in position to see that the laws legislated by Congress “be […]

3 hours ago

Dr. Craig Tatum, pastor for New Life Baptist Church Ministries, talks about voting in the November ...

Associated Press

Biden says pressure on him is driven by elites. Voters paint a more complicated picture

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Considering her choices in this year’s rapidly approaching presidential election, Rochelle Jones thinks both major party candidates should step aside. “They just need to get somebody that’s going to run this country right, that don’t have any health issues, that care about us people,” the 39-year-old culinary worker at Michigan State […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A photo collage of the victims of the Sept. 2, 2019 fire aboard the dive boat Conception, at...

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek restitution for families of 34 people killed in 2019 scuba boat fire in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking restitution for the families of 34 people killed in a scuba dive boat fire in 2019 that was the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. A judge will determine the amount on Thursday during a hearing in federal court in Los Angeles. The proceeding comes nearly five […]

3 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Tru...

Associated Press

Trump wants Black and Latino support. But he’s not popular with either group, poll analysis shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — As he prepares to accept the Republican nomination for the third time, Donald Trump has promised new efforts to expand his coalition — and, in particular, to win over more of the nonwhite voters who largely rejected him during the 2020 election. But an AP analysis of two consecutive polls conducted in […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

The request for federal aid after Beryl opens rift between White House and Texas