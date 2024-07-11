Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s how to safely take on the Grand Canyon in the summer heat

Jul 11, 2024, 4:35 AM

Visitors hike on Memorial Day in the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on May 25, 2020 in Gr...

Visitors hike on Memorial Day in the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on May 25, 2020 in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. PSAR Supervisor of the park, Meghan Smith, offered tips for braving the summer heat at the canyon. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com


PHOENIX — A Grand Canyon National Park official on Wednesday advised hikers to take extra caution after the park has seen three deaths in recent weeks.

The hikers, all men aged from 41-59, were each planning for overnight stays in the canyon.

Meghan Smith, Grand Canyon’s Preventive Search and Rescue Supervisor, told KTAR News 92.3 FM the extreme summer heat warrants a special level of caution.

“We can tell you with great certainty and fact that the heat exacerbates all and any underlying preexisting medical conditions,” Smith said. “And people should be very cautious and aware and really honest and real with themselves and their primary care about the activities that they plan to engage in when they’re here at Grand Canyon or recreating within any national parks.”

The support staff at the park, which includes 70 volunteers and seven seasonal staff, focuses on engaging with visitors one-on-one to help keep expectations realistic and ensure safety.

RELATED STORIES

How can hikers prepare to take on the Grand Canyon?

Smith referenced the park’s waterline construction project, which will cause closures beginning in October and cost over $200 million in total, noting it will impact the park’s water availability for visitors and emphasizes the importance of preparing as a hiker.

In addition to bringing extra water, Smith says hikers can prepare by checking the park’s social media platforms, such as Facebook and X, where safety advisories are shared. They can also review the National Park Service’s list of Ten Essentials, which includes items like first-aid supplies and food.

Speaking of food, Smith said balancing salt and water intake is important, especially as heat can keep the appetite off the hiker’s mind.

“People often forget about food … We see a lot of hypernatremia here, so we wanna make sure people are balancing their food and water intake,” Smith added.

Keeping an eye on the rest of your hiking party is another good way to avoid heat incidents, calling 911 immediately for fainting episodes.

It’s also important to know your limits, so if the trails down into the canyon are too difficult, consider a different activity such as walking or biking the trail at the Rim, where Smith says a cooler breeze and easier access to resources make it a safer endeavor. The temperature difference between rim and river averages about 20 degrees at any given time of day.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

116° | 90°
93° and sunny

Arizona News

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks at Intel Ocotillo Campus on March 20, 2024 in Chand...

KTAR.com

Arizona tribe gets $4 million in federal funding for workforce development

An Arizona tribe has been awarded $4 million in federal funding to support workforce development efforts, officials announced this week.

33 minutes ago

An American Airlines plane, top, taxis to a gate at Tampa International Airport, Tuesday, Jan. 19, ...

Associated Press

Landing-gear tire blows out on Tampa runway, delaying flight to Phoenix

A blown landing-gear tire caused a delay for American Airlines passengers heading from Tampa to Phoenix Wednesday morning.

1 hour ago

PVPD K9 Kato sniffed out meth and fentanyl on Tuesday during a stop for a civil traffic violation. ...

Damon Allred

Prescott Valley PD K9 Kato locates assortment of meth, fentanyl during traffic stop

Kato, a K9 with the Prescott Valley Police Department, sniffed out meth and fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

AHS officer rescues kitten...

Payne Moses

Arizona Humane Society rescues two kittens from walls, encourages community to foster

The Arizona Humane Society rescued two kittens who were stuck in a wall, nursed them back to health and found them new homes.

4 hours ago

2023 crash involving a concrete truck on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway...

Payne Moses

ADOT unit recoups $6.4M for incidents damaging state highways last fiscal year

Arizona Department of Transportation's Insurance Recovery Team collected $6.4 million in reimbursement from incidents that damaged state highways last fiscal year.

4 hours ago

Sergio Reyes was arrested Wednesday for the alleged brutal sexual assault and murder of 15-year-old...

KTAR.com

Man extradited, arrested for murder of 15-year-old girl in 20-year-old cold case

A man was extradited from Mexico and arrested for the alleged killing of a teen girl 20 years after she was found dead, the Phoenix PD said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Here’s how to safely take on the Grand Canyon in the summer heat