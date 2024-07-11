Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert PD K9 vehicle crashes in Queen Creek while traveling to emergency service call

Jul 10, 2024, 5:34 PM

A Gilbert PD K9 vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday. (Gilbert PD Facebook photo)

PHOENIX — A Gilbert Police Department K9 vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Queen Creek, Gilbert PD confirmed.

The collision occurred while the officer and accompanying K9 were traveling to an unrelated emergency service call in Gilbert before 4 p.m. near Chandler Heights and Power roads.

The driving officer and the K9 were both uninjured in the crash.

No other information was available.

