Gilbert PD K9 vehicle crashes in Queen Creek while traveling to emergency service call
Jul 10, 2024, 5:34 PM
(Gilbert PD Facebook photo)
PHOENIX — A Gilbert Police Department K9 vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Queen Creek, Gilbert PD confirmed.
The collision occurred while the officer and accompanying K9 were traveling to an unrelated emergency service call in Gilbert before 4 p.m. near Chandler Heights and Power roads.
The driving officer and the K9 were both uninjured in the crash.
No other information was available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.