PHOENIX — A Gilbert Police Department K9 vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Queen Creek, Gilbert PD confirmed.

The collision occurred while the officer and accompanying K9 were traveling to an unrelated emergency service call in Gilbert before 4 p.m. near Chandler Heights and Power roads.

The driving officer and the K9 were both uninjured in the crash.

No other information was available.

