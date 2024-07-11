Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Here’s how to watch Biden’s news conference Thursday as he tries to quiet doubts after the debate

Jul 10, 2024, 5:06 PM

President Joe Biden arrives for the NATO summit in Washington, Wednesday July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/J...

President Joe Biden arrives for the NATO summit in Washington, Wednesday July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


President Joe Biden will hold a news conference Thursday, the key event in a monumental week during which the Democratic incumbent is fending off calls for him to step aside as the party’s presumptive nominee following a shaky debate performance.

It’s just the type of event that many political watchers have said Biden needs to pull off successfully to turn back demands — including from within his own party — that he withdraw from his reelection battle against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Biden has argued that he had a singularly bad night in Atlanta and that it wasn’t representative of his mental acuity. A strong performance Thursday could convince members of his party that he still has the ability both to win in November and to serve a second term. A weak effort — or stumbles similar to his debate performances — could make the calls for him to withdraw grow much louder.

Here are the details on what White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has referenced as Biden’s “big boy” news conference:

When is the news conference?

Biden is scheduled to take questions from the White House press corps at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where is Biden speaking?

Biden will be speaking from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, a short distance from the White House, where many events of the ongoing NATO summit are being held.

What channel is carrying it?

The White House streams much of its live content. Given the attention on this event, television networks could also break away from programming to carry Biden’s remarks live once he starts speaking.

The Associated Press will offer a livestream at apnews.com.

Who will be watching?

Probably a lot of people.

CNN reported that 51 million people watched the Atlanta debate, which was in primetime, while more than 8 million people tuned in to watch Biden’s ABC interview live. If networks break into their daily coverage or cable channels carry it live, that will guarantee a significant number of eyes on Biden.

Will Biden know the questions ahead of time?

Aside from some apparent exceptions — like incidents in which two Black radio hosts said Biden’s campaign sent them planned questions ahead of time — it’s not standard practice for the president to know precisely what will come up during interviews or news conferences.

His aides prepare him for a host of possibilities based off the headlines of the day, so they’re prepping him for the likelihood that journalists will want to ask about his fitness for office, the NATO summit or other topics.

How many questions will he take?

That’s not set in stone, and there’s not a ton of precedent.

Biden hasn’t held very many news conferences that aren’t tied to a foreign leader’s visit or trips abroad. Typically, those are what’s known in the business as a “2+2,” meaning two reporters from the U.S. and two foreign reporters ask questions.

What’s up next?

Biden returns to the campaign trail with a trip to Michigan Friday. He will also do an interview with NBC on Monday.

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

United States News

A Houston police officer carries a case of water to a car outside of Sunnyside Health and Multi-Ser...

Associated Press

The request for federal aid after Beryl opens rift between White House and Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — The damage left by Hurricane Beryl in Texas and requests for federal help has opened a rift between the White House and the state’s GOP leaders following the storm that pummeled the coast and knocked out power to millions of residents this week around Houston. President Joe Biden said he tried tracking […]

10 minutes ago

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the speaker emerita, left, arrives at the Democratic National Headquar...

Associated Press

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as Pelosi, Clooney and more Democrats weigh in

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday “it's up to the president to decide” if he should stay in the presidential race.

2 hours ago

FILE - People displaced by the ongoing fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels gather in a...

Associated Press

UN experts: Between 3,000 and 4,000 Rwandan troops are in Congo operating with the M23 rebel group

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Between 3,000 and 4,000 Rwanda government forces are deployed in neighboring eastern Congo, operating alongside the M23 rebel group which has been making major advances, U.N. experts said in a report circulated Wednesday. The experts called the estimate of Rwandan troops “conservative” and said their “systematic support and presence” supporting M23 […]

2 hours ago

Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to District Court for jury selection in his involuntary manslaughter tri...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Scenes from Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ shooting trial

Nearly three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust,” Alec Baldwin’s trial over her death has begun. The actor entered a New Mexico courtroom this week for the first time since the Oct. 21, 2021 shooting, and his trial formally began Wednesday. He is […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A Meta Portal Go is displayed during a preview of the Meta Store in Burlingame, Calif., on M...

Associated Press

Political ads on social media rife with misinformation and scams, new research finds

Weak regulations governing online ads and haphazard enforcement make ads a prime source for misleading information about elections.

3 hours ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at a news conference with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, ...

Associated Press

House passes GOP bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote, boosting election-year talking point

The U.S. House passed a proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration, a proposal Republicans have prioritized.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Here’s how to watch Biden’s news conference Thursday as he tries to quiet doubts after the debate