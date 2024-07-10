Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Blown landing-gear tire causes a flight delay at Tampa International Airport; no injuries reported

Jul 10, 2024, 4:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A blown landing-gear tire caused a delay for American Airlines passengers heading from Tampa to Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were dispatched to American Airlines Flight 590 shortly before 8 a.m., Tampa International Airport spokesman C.J. Johnson said.

A video posted on YouTube shows the airplane taxiing on the runway when its right-rear tire begins to smoke and then collapse. The plane eventually came to a stop at the end of the runway, and emergency vehicles arrived minutes later.

A total of 174 customers and six crew members were taken from the plane and bussed to the terminal, American Airlines spokesman Alfredo Garduño said. No injuries were reported. Passengers from the plane were moved to a replacement flight.

Other flight operations at Tampa International Airport weren’t affected, Johnson said.

