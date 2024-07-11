Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Both drivers dead after head-on collision in west Phoenix

Jul 10, 2024, 5:12 PM

Both drivers involved in a head-on collision in west Phoenix on Wednesday died. (Phoenix PD video screenshot)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two drivers died and a passenger sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision in west Phoenix on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a crash near 57th Avenue and McDowell Road outside around 10:30 a.m., where two cars were stopped in the road with substantial damage.

Fire personnel also arrived, as three people had to be extricated from their vehicles, including both drivers and a passenger. The drivers, 37-year-old Eric Allen and 51-year-old Indalecio Lara, both died after being taken to the hospital.

The third extricated person, a female passenger in Allen’s car, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned Allen’s car was traveling westbound on McDowell when it went into oncoming traffic and collided with Lara’s car, which was headed east.

This investigation is ongoing.

