SRP bringing 10 tons of snow to Phoenix Zoo, offering seasonal zoo discount for customers

Jul 10, 2024, 3:26 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm

Tiger licking snow at Phoenix Zoo...

SRP is dumping 10 tons of snow in the animal exhibits at the Phoenix Zoo for a fun event on July 19. (SRP Photo)

(SRP Photo)

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — SRP is serving up 10 tons of snow that will transform several animal habitats at the Phoenix Zoo into winter wonderlands on July 19.

Guests are invited to the upcoming Friday event that will last from 7-11 a.m, the energy company said.

Tiger and rhino exhibits are a couple of spaces that will be laden with SRP snow.

From 9-11 a.m., guests can indulge in free ice cream courtesy of Mister Softee.

SRP customers are eligible to receive $10 off the price of zoo admission on Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 6.

Representatives from SRP will be onsite to share energy tips and provide guests entry codes for their “Summer of Savings Giveaway,” a promotion giving away over $45,000 in prizes from June 20 to Sept. 6.

