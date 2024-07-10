Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cavers exploring in western Virginia rescue ‘miracle’ dog found 40 to 50 feet down in cave

Jul 10, 2024, 2:08 PM

In this image provided by Skylar Sojka, shelter manager at Giles County, Va., Animal Shelter, Jesse...

In this image provided by Skylar Sojka, shelter manager at Giles County, Va., Animal Shelter, Jesse Rochette poses with Sparsy at the shelter in Pearisburg, Va. A group of cavers, including Rochette, who were exploring in western Virginia over the weekend rescued the dog that the Giles County shelter is calling a “living miracle” after she was found 40 to 50 feet down in a cave. (Skylar Sojka/Giles County Animal Shelter via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Skylar Sojka/Giles County Animal Shelter via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NARROWS, Va. (AP) — One very lucky dog is recovering at a shelter after a group of cavers said their excursion into a western Virginia cave over the weekend turned into a rescue mission when they found her 40 to 50 feet underground.

Dave Jackson and Jesse Rochette of Colorado-based educational cave simulator company CaveSim on Sunday headed to Narrows in Giles County to explore Giant Caverns with a local couple, Jackson said by telephone on Wednesday. The first member of their party started down into the funnel-shaped cave and spotted something unusual — a dog.

“He said, ‘Whoa! There’s a dog down here!’” Rochette said. “And I asked if it was alive and he said ‘Yes!’”

A self-described “dog-guy,” Rochette repelled down next with a piece of salami.

“She instantly came over and sucked up the salami and she loved that,” Rochette said. The dog was shivering, so they wrapped her up in space blankets, foam pads and whatever else they could find, including the hood from an old jacket they found in the cave, he said. Next they got her to drink water by first getting her to lick water off his fingers, then lowering his hand until she was drinking from the bowl.

Jackson said he had taken rescue training classes and participated in rescues before, but never a rescue involving an animal.

“We all carry a little rescue gear with us,” Jackson said, and they pooled what they had. The cavers improvised a dog harness from a tarp and webbing and rigged up a system to haul out the dog strapped to Rochette, he said.

The whole rescue took about three hours, Rochette said.

“As the two of us cleared the edge of the pit and made it to fresh air, she instantly perked up,” he said. “She lifted her head up and started sniffing the air.”

The property owner said he didn’t recognize the dog, so Rochette said they took her to a nearby veterinary hospital and she was then taken to the Giles County Animal Shelter, where she was recuperating well and getting lots of treats when he visited her on Monday.

While he had never rescued an animal from a cave, Rochette said other cavers he has spoken to have told him of other rescues. The cave they were in Sunday was littered with animal skulls and bones, Rochette said.

“It felt nice that the cave didn’t get to keep another one,” he said.

Initially, they dubbed her “Cave Dog” but then settled on SPAR-C, an acronym for small party assisted rescue with a C added for canine, Rochette said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the shelter called the dog “a living miracle,” saying they didn’t know what to expect when they first heard of her plight.

“Yesterday, we received a call about a dog who had fallen into a cave in Narrows,” the shelter said. “To be honest, we didn’t know what the next hours or even minutes would look like.”

But the dog the shelter is calling Sparsy had no broken bones. She couldn’t use her back legs well without assistance, but they expected her to be up and moving within days with medication, rest and good nutrition.

On Wednesday, the shelter posted an update saying she was up and moving and her medical expenses have been covered. The shelter was still seeking her owner, but said that if she continued healing at this pace, she would be ready for a new home soon.

United States News

President Joe Biden arrives for the NATO summit in Washington, Wednesday July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/J...

Associated Press

Here’s how to watch Biden’s news conference Thursday as he tries to quiet doubts after the debate

President Joe Biden will hold a news conference Thursday, the key event in a monumental week during which the Democratic incumbent is fending off calls for him to step aside as the party’s presumptive nominee following a shaky debate performance. It’s just the type of event that many political watchers have said Biden needs to […]

42 minutes ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at a news conference with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, ...

Associated Press

House passes GOP bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote, boosting election-year talking point

The U.S. House passed a proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration, a proposal Republicans have prioritized.

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Blown landing-gear tire causes a flight delay at Tampa International Airport; no injuries reported

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A blown landing-gear tire caused a delay for American Airlines passengers heading from Tampa to Phoenix Wednesday morning. Emergency responders were dispatched to American Airlines Flight 590 shortly before 8 a.m., Tampa International Airport spokesman C.J. Johnson said. A video posted on YouTube shows the airplane taxiing on the runway when […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - This image provided by the USDA Forest Service shows a southern pine beetle completing metam...

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers work to address ‘silent danger’ of thousands of dead and beetle-infested trees

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dead pine trees, weakened by last summer’s drought and hungry beetles, are a major public safety concern for Louisiana residents, with fears that fragile tree limbs may come crashing down on homes, roads, power lines and businesses without warning, officials say. As more residents are reaching out to state and […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Long-unpaid bills lead to some water service cutoffs in Mississippi’s capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water service is being shut off at some apartment complexes in Mississippi’s capital city because of long-unpaid bills, the company that runs the Jackson water system said Wednesday. JXN Water said in a statement that it has made “major strides in improving the consistency and reliability” of water flowing to customers […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City. N.J. on Nov. 3, 2023. On Monday, July 1, 202...

Associated Press

Up to two new offshore wind projects are proposed for New Jersey. A third seeks to re-bid its terms

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Up to two additional offshore wind projects were proposed for the New Jersey coast Wednesday, and the developers of a third project that already has preliminary approval sought to re-bid its terms. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities received three bids by Wednesday’s deadline in the state’s fourth round […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Cavers exploring in western Virginia rescue ‘miracle’ dog found 40 to 50 feet down in cave