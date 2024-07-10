Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Chicago woman gets 58-year prison term for killing and dismembering her landlord

Jul 10, 2024, 1:52 PM

FILE - Arnold and Maggie Walker, the brother and sister-in-law of Frances Walker, speak at the cour...

FILE - Arnold and Maggie Walker, the brother and sister-in-law of Frances Walker, speak at the courthouse Monday, April 22, 2024, in Chicago, after Sandra Kolalou was found guilty of murder. Kolalou. Kolalou, convicted of killing and dismembering her landlord and storing some of her remains in a freezer, has been sentenced to 58 years in prison, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Tyler Pasciak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Tyler Pasciak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman convicted of killing and dismembering her landlord and storing some of her remains in a freezer has been sentenced to 58 years in prison.

Sandra Kolalou was sentenced Wednesday in the killing of 69-year-old Frances Walker, WGN-TV reported.

A Cook County jury convicted Kolalou in April of multiple charges, including first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. Prosecutors said Kolalou killed Walker in October 2022 after Walker served her with an eviction notice.

Kolalou was arrested after she pulled a knife on a tow truck driver who drove her to a beach on Chicago’s lakefront. According to prosecutors, Kolalou dumped a heavy bag into a garbage can there and pulled the knife on the driver when he refused to take her to another location.

She was charged after Walker’s severed head, arms and legs were found inside a freezer at the home on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

Kolalou, 39, insisted during the sentencing hearing that she never hurt Walker.

United States News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at a news conference with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, ...

Associated Press

House passes GOP bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote, boosting election-year talking point

The U.S. House passed a proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration, a proposal Republicans have prioritized.

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Blown landing-gear tire causes a flight delay at Tampa International Airport; no injuries reported

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A blown landing-gear tire caused a delay for American Airlines passengers heading from Tampa to Phoenix Wednesday morning. Emergency responders were dispatched to American Airlines Flight 590 shortly before 8 a.m., Tampa International Airport spokesman C.J. Johnson said. A video posted on YouTube shows the airplane taxiing on the runway when […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Long-unpaid bills lead to some water service cutoffs in Mississippi’s capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water service is being shut off at some apartment complexes in Mississippi’s capital city because of long-unpaid bills, the company that runs the Jackson water system said Wednesday. JXN Water said in a statement that it has made “major strides in improving the consistency and reliability” of water flowing to customers […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City. N.J. on Nov. 3, 2023. On Monday, July 1, 202...

Associated Press

Up to two new offshore wind projects are proposed for New Jersey. A third seeks to re-bid its terms

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Up to two additional offshore wind projects were proposed for the New Jersey coast Wednesday, and the developers of a third project that already has preliminary approval sought to re-bid its terms. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities received three bids by Wednesday’s deadline in the state’s fourth round […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Baltimore bridge collapse survivor recounts fighting for his life in NBC interview

BALTIMORE (AP) — The only person who survived falling from Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge during its catastrophic collapse says he watched in horror as his coworkers, friends and relatives plunged to their deaths. In an exclusive interview with NBC News that aired Wednesday evening, Julio Cervantes Suarez described fighting for his life after his […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Firefighting plane crashes in Montana reservoir, divers searching for pilot

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A single-engine firefighting aircraft crashed into a Montana reservoir Wednesday afternoon while scooping up water to fight a nearby fire that has prompted evacuation orders, officials said. The crash was reported shortly after noon on Hauser Reservoir on the Missouri River northeast of Helena, Lewis and Clark County officials said. “We […]

59 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Chicago woman gets 58-year prison term for killing and dismembering her landlord