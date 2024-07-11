Here’s a home maintenance midsummer checklist

Well, by golly, we are about halfway through the summer months! We thought it might benefit all of our readers to take a few moments and look at how our homes are performing.

Outside

Across Arizona, people are generally spending more time outside during the summer. In the high country that can mean daytime and evenings. Those who are desert dwellers probably confine their outdoor time to early mornings or the cooler evenings.

These projects will make spending time outdoors more enjoyable.

• Irrigation. One task you might undertake is to walk around and visually inspect your landscape drip irrigation system. Are all of your plants getting sufficient water? It might take some digging around and even a thick pair of gloves for our thornier plants, but try to look at each emitter head, while active, to be sure it is doing its job. Depending on the emitter type, there should be a steady drip or slow constant stream delivering that precious commodity. Replacing those that are not functioning will make your plants very happy.

• Misting. The use of misting systems designed to cool patios and outdoor gathering spots is becoming increasingly popular. To get maximum effectiveness, looking at these valves and emitters is certainly on the checklist.

• Lighting. Since evenings and nights are popular outdoor times, check the outside lights. We often don’t look at our own landscape lighting, so a walk around your home when it is dark outside and cross this task off the checklist.

• Patios, walkways, and driveways. This would be a good time to clean them with a power wash before or after hosting guests.

Inside

Giving some scrutiny to how your indoors is fairing during summer months is another smart move.

• Air Conditioning. How is your AC system working? Is your operating power consumption much higher than last season? That might be an indicator for a service call.

• Solar Gain. Paying attention to how direct sunlight comes into your home can help reduce the need for cooling. Windows and doors offer the openings. Use a variety of devices to shade those openings. It is always best to shade from the outside if practical. Not letting the warming rays of sunlight into the home in the first place is best. When not practical, indoor shades can help reduce the internal greenhouse effect.

• Energy Audit. A summer energy audit of your home has advantages particularly if you live in the desert. Cooling is a huge consumer of power. Knowing your home’s hot spots can help you develop a plan to improve the efficiency of your house, home, castle, or cabin!

As you walk around outside and inside, think about what you might want to do for next year. This is a great time to plan so your next summer is even better.

These are some of the thoughts we had to make up our checklist. By no stretch do we think everything has been covered. We would love to hear your feedback, and please share your checklist with us at info@rosieonthehouse.com.