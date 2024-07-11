Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society rescues two kittens from walls, encourages community to foster

Jul 11, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:33 am

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


EAMT Andy Gallo with Susu Susu, a 4-month-old white kitten rescued by AHS, is found Cotton, a 4-month-old gray kitten, was rescued by AHS

PHOENIX — Two kittens once stuck in walls found homes after Arizona Humane Society intervened in April.

Emergency animal medical technician Andy Gallo recovered the kittens, who were each debilitated for a few days. Susu was found to be suffering from dehydration and in need of eye medication, whereas the AHS trauma hospital discovered Cotton had wounds in several paws from his escape attempts.

Both kittens were approximately 1-month-old at the time of the rescue, AHS said in a Wednesday press release.

Susu and Cotton received around-the-clock care in the Bottle Baby ICU prior to being transferred to a Foster Hero home.

After making full recoveries, Susu and Cotton were soon adopted by families in Phoenix and Chino Valley, respectively. They are now healthy 4-month-olds.

In light of July 10 being National Kitten Day, AHS encouraged surrounding community members to consider fostering feline friends. More than 80 pets in their care are awaiting a permanent home.

In 2024, AHS has responded to over 11,000 calls to help endangered pets.

To learn how to adopt, visit the Arizona Humane Society website.

